A spacious and beautiful home in New Delhi

This classy villa is a fine combination of sober neutral hues, elegant furniture, glamorous materials and a very tasteful decor. White, grey, black and charcoal dominate most of the interiors, while massive windows bring in light and connect the rooms with terraces. Stylish wall cladding, pretty lamps, trendy fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms, and flowers add to the uniqueness of this spacious residence. It might interest you to know that the ultramodern kitchen was designed by the kitchen planners at Grandeur Interiors. Now let’s take a tour to know more.