A spacious and beautiful home in New Delhi

Justwords Justwords
Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern living room
This classy villa is a fine combination of sober neutral hues, elegant furniture, glamorous materials and a very tasteful decor. White, grey, black and charcoal dominate most of the interiors, while massive windows bring in light and connect the rooms with terraces. Stylish wall cladding, pretty lamps, trendy fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms, and flowers add to the uniqueness of this spacious residence. It might interest you to know that the ultramodern kitchen was designed by the kitchen planners at Grandeur Interiors. Now let’s take a tour to know more.

Lavish living

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern living room
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Luxurious cream sofas, a smooth black carpet, a bold charcoal grey wallpaper, stately lamps and marble flooring make for an impressive look in the living space. Large glass windows screened with sheer curtains and fresh flowers lend a dreamy vibe.

Stunning dining

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern living room
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Ultramodern black chairs flank a cutting-edge table to make the dining experience memorable. The chandelier is stunning.

Arty surprise

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern dining room
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

The breakfast arrangement in white is more casual, artistic and unique. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight, while the chandelier above make evenings magical.

Musical corner

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern living room
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

A stately grand piano makes a very musical and luxurious statement in one corner of the living space.

Ultramodern kitchen

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern kitchen
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Smooth black surfaces and richly veined marble join hands to make this kitchen a sight for sore eyes. A smart island, ample lighting, trendy appliances and sufficient countertop space allow you to cook up a storm happily.

Warm bedroom

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern style bedroom
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Dark wooden touches add warmth to this bedroom, while soft textiles in soothing white promise a good night’s sleep.


Spacious haven

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern style bedroom
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Minimally yet stylishly furnished, this large bedroom opens up to a sunny terrace with the help of sliding glass doors.

Impressive bathroom

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern bathroom
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

White, black and wood make for a very soothing colour scheme in this spacious bathroom. Clear glass doors and ultramodern fixtures add to the elegance.

Bold and beautiful

Villas, Grandeur Interiors Grandeur Interiors Modern bathroom
Grandeur Interiors

Villas

Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors
Grandeur Interiors

Black and light grey marble make this small bathroom a bold and stunning affair. Transparent glass doors separate the shower area neatly, while bright lights dispel gloominess.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


