A spacious and beautiful home in New Delhi

This classy villa is a fine combination of sober neutral hues, elegant furniture, glamorous materials and a very tasteful decor. White, grey, black and charcoal dominate most of the interiors, while massive windows bring in light and connect the rooms with terraces. Stylish wall cladding, pretty lamps, trendy fixtures in the kitchen and bathrooms, and flowers add to the uniqueness of this spacious residence. It might interest you to know that the ultramodern kitchen was designed by the kitchen planners at Grandeur Interiors. Now let’s take a tour to know more.
Luxurious cream sofas, a smooth black carpet, a bold charcoal grey wallpaper, stately lamps and marble flooring make for an impressive look in the living space. Large glass windows screened with sheer curtains and fresh flowers lend a dreamy vibe.
Ultramodern black chairs flank a cutting-edge table to make the dining experience memorable. The chandelier is stunning.
The breakfast arrangement in white is more casual, artistic and unique. Large windows bring in lots of sunlight, while the chandelier above make evenings magical.
A stately grand piano makes a very musical and luxurious statement in one corner of the living space.
Smooth black surfaces and richly veined marble join hands to make this kitchen a sight for sore eyes. A smart island, ample lighting, trendy appliances and sufficient countertop space allow you to cook up a storm happily.
Dark wooden touches add warmth to this bedroom, while soft textiles in soothing white promise a good night’s sleep.
Minimally yet stylishly furnished, this large bedroom opens up to a sunny terrace with the help of sliding glass doors.
White, black and wood make for a very soothing colour scheme in this spacious bathroom. Clear glass doors and ultramodern fixtures add to the elegance.
Black and light grey marble make this small bathroom a bold and stunning affair. Transparent glass doors separate the shower area neatly, while bright lights dispel gloominess.
