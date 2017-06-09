An elegant duplex house in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

The duplex villa in Rajahmundry that we are about to explore today is a spacious, bright and beautiful affair. Lavish use of white, dark wooden elements, stunning glass screens and trendy designs make this residence a stunner. Pops of colour appear in some bedrooms and bathrooms, adding life to the interiors. Modern storage solutions and stylish lighting simply enhance the attractiveness of the property. Today, we will take you through the 3D visualizations pictures of this project rendered by the interior architects at BNH Designers.
A sleek and glossy white TV unit makes the living area very sophisticated. The mirrored edging adds a hint of glamour, while the potted greens add freshness.
Beautifully etched glass sliding doors and a wood and glass screen add to the luxurious look here.
Sleek white shelves in different sizes have been mounted against a patterned wall panelling to make this TV unit stunning.
Vintage style chairs and sleek glass cabinets for the crockery make the dining area elegant.
Neat cabinets, modern appliances, glossy surfaces and contrasting mosaic backsplash tiles make this kitchen very inviting and comfy.
A modern floating staircase in dark wood takes you upstairs. From here, you can admire the living room seating and a Laughing Buddha statue against a stone clad wall.
Bold red and gold make a very lively and beautiful statement near the puja room and contrast the white interiors nicely.
Plush white armchairs, silky red drapes and wooden flooring make this media room warm and charming.
Trendy furniture, a smart inbuilt wardrobe and niches behind the bed are this spacious bedroom’s highlights. Chequered bedding and wood add colour and cosiness here.
A dash of red on the bedding, a fashionable wardrobe and customised panelling above the bed are the reasons why this bedroom looks so stately.
Blue mosaic tiles in different shades make for a very tranquil ambiance in this longish bathroom. Trendy fixtures add to the comfort factor.
Take another tour - A luxurious Mumbai apartment with 4 bedrooms