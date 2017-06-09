Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant duplex house in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh

Justwords Justwords
Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room
The duplex villa in Rajahmundry that we are about to explore today is a spacious, bright and beautiful affair. Lavish use of white, dark wooden elements, stunning glass screens and trendy designs make this residence a stunner. Pops of colour appear in some bedrooms and bathrooms, adding life to the interiors. Modern storage solutions and stylish lighting simply enhance the attractiveness of the property. Today, we will take you through the 3D visualizations pictures of this project rendered by the interior architects at BNH Designers.

Contemporary living

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

A sleek and glossy white TV unit makes the living area very sophisticated. The mirrored edging adds a hint of glamour, while the potted greens add freshness.

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Beautifully etched glass sliding doors and a wood and glass screen add to the luxurious look here.

Classy TV unit

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Sleek white shelves in different sizes have been mounted against a patterned wall panelling to make this TV unit stunning.

Elegant dining

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern dining room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Vintage style chairs and sleek glass cabinets for the crockery make the dining area elegant.

Ultramodern kitchen

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern kitchen
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Neat cabinets, modern appliances, glossy surfaces and contrasting mosaic backsplash tiles make this kitchen very inviting and comfy.

View from the top

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern living room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

A modern floating staircase in dark wood takes you upstairs. From here, you can admire the living room seating and a Laughing Buddha statue against a stone clad wall.


Beautiful prayer nook

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern conservatory
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Bold red and gold make a very lively and beautiful statement near the puja room and contrast the white interiors nicely.

Trendy media room

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern media room
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Plush white armchairs, silky red drapes and wooden flooring make this media room warm and charming.

Fashionable bedroom

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Trendy furniture, a smart inbuilt wardrobe and niches behind the bed are this spacious bedroom’s highlights. Chequered bedding and wood add colour and cosiness here.

Stately relaxation

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern style bedroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

A dash of red on the bedding, a fashionable wardrobe and customised panelling above the bed are the reasons why this bedroom looks so stately.

Serene bathroom

Residential Duplex Villa, BNH DESIGNERS Modern bathroom
BNH DESIGNERS

Residential Duplex Villa

BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS
BNH DESIGNERS

Blue mosaic tiles in different shades make for a very tranquil ambiance in this longish bathroom. Trendy fixtures add to the comfort factor.

Take another tour - A luxurious Mumbai apartment with 4 bedrooms

7 amazing living room ideas to get inspired!
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


