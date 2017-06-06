Your browser is out-of-date.

8 budget friendly ideas to make your home look grand

Ritika Tiwari
Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern dining room
Making a house look grand is not just about having a spacious place to live. But it is also about having tasteful interiors which complement the layout of our house. Hiring an interior designer for this purpose can prove to be really expensive which is a major problem. If you too are searching for budget friendly ways to make your house look grand then here are 8 designs that you must consider.

1. Sculptures

Entrance Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Viterbo Interior design

Entrance

Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design
Viterbo Interior design

Adding beautiful looking sculptures to your home is one of the best ways to make a place look great. These sculptures can be of animals, birds ,or even human figurines depending on your preference. You can also find these cultures in different material which include clay, iron, brass, and pottery.

2. Bedspread

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern style bedroom
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

The easiest way to make your bedroom look grand is by incorporating vibrant bedspread. You can opt for different prints or textures to personalize the space as per your desire. You may also match your bedspread with the curtains or upholstery of your room.

3. Floating chair

homify Prefabricated home Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who have a balcony or outdoor area, installing similar looking floating chairs is highly recommended. These chairs are not only great to look at but are also very comfortable. They can be an excellent option for spending quiet evening reading a book.

4. Modern furniture

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern dining room
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores
Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores

While selecting furniture for your home make sure that you go for modern pieces that have glossy finish. These pieces will instantly transform the entire look of the house without you having to spend a fortune.

5. Silver finish

EXPOSIÇÃO CASAVIANA 2012, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Modern living room
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

If you are trying to decide on a theme for your house then you must consider silver or gold finish. The designer for this room has opted for silver finish furniture so that it looks luxurious and unique.

6. Garden

Hayes Street - Sao Francisco, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style garden
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Even if you do not have a lot of space in your backyard you must still try to create a small garden for yourself. This will not only be a great place to spend your evenings but will also uplift the entire vibe of the house due to its natural elements. 


7. Fabric

hotel style bedroom Style Within Classic style bedroom Grey bed end chaise,blue velvet,dress curtains,roman blind,pink accents,velvet headboard,fabric headboard,boutique bedroom,hotel style bedroom
Style Within

hotel style bedroom

Style Within
Style Within
Style Within

While decorating your house using the correct sort of fabric is essential. The more beautiful the fabric is the better your room would look. In this case, the designer has used mauve colour velvet fabric to design the headboard and lounger chair.

8. Well-laid out

French doors The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

French doors

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

If you do not want to add additional items to your home then considering to modify the layout can also be a good choice. You can try placing the furniture in different areas to find the best looking layout plan.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


