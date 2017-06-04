25 beautiful and modern staircase ideas for your home

Gone are the days when stairs were just a simple structure that joined one level of the home to the other. Now the new mantra is that if you have it, flaunt it. Modern Indians have developed an elegant aesthetic sense when it comes to designing their abode. They know that even the simple staircase is an integral part of their home. So why leave it untouched from their creativity?

Stairs have now become a piece of sculpture that plays a vital role in the interior design. We, the professionals of Homify are continuously working to come up with more creative ideas to make your home comfortable, beautiful and stylishly modern. Today we have come up with 25 amazing staircase designs that will definitely leave a powerful impact and give the interior a stylish personality. Have a look!