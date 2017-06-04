Your browser is out-of-date.

25 beautiful and modern staircase ideas for your home

LEENA JHA
Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Gone are the days when stairs were just a simple structure that joined one level of the home to the other. Now the new mantra is that if you have it, flaunt it. Modern Indians have developed an elegant aesthetic sense when it comes to designing their abode. They know that even the simple staircase is an integral part of their home. So why leave it untouched from their creativity?

Stairs have now become a piece of sculpture that plays a vital role in the interior design. We, the professionals of Homify are continuously working to come up with more creative ideas to make your home comfortable, beautiful and stylishly modern. Today we have come up with 25 amazing staircase designs that will definitely leave a powerful impact and give the interior a stylish personality. Have a look!

1. ​Naturally bright

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos
The warmth of natural lighting is truly complimenting the wooden staircase. The steel and glass on the staircase has given a modern twist to it.

2. ​Hanging from above

S.line wohnen bei Stuttgart, böser architektur
The sturdy steel rope is holding this modern staircase for support and security, and obviously unmatched beauty.

3. ​Playing with glass and metal

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
The classic combination of glass railing with metal stairs looks modern and elegant.

4. ​Right in the middle

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
It will be a unique experience to move from one middle level to another in an elegantly crafted staircase. Won’t it be?

5. ​Purity in white

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
There is something pristine in white. Combine it with glass railing, it becomes elegant.

6. ​Matching the steps

Decoração de Apartamento | Jardim de Verssailles | Salvador-Ba, Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design
Recessed lighting in the wall beside each of the hanging stair is a visual delight to watch and step in.


7. ​Lighting it right

proyectos, FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura
Floating wooden steps with lights at regular interval is creating a mesmerizing subdued effect for perfect evening gossips.

8. ​Classic combination

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura
You cannot go wrong with wood, glass and stones. The beautiful contrast of colour and texture looks modern, elegant and classic.

9. ​Beauty in simplicity

REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções
A simple elegant wooden staircase will perfectly blend with the modern decor of your home. Just remember… there is beauty in simplicity.

10. ​A garden beneath

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC
Create a beautiful indoor garden just beneath the staircase. It will become the center of attraction of your home and a perfect hanging out place of your family.

11. Perfect lines

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules
Modern designs are simple, elegant and clean. The perfect lines of this white and beige staircase are attractive and modern.

12. ​Metallic hue

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
The good old metal staircase never goes out of fashion. It is modern and forever young.

13. ​Perfect utilization of space

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura
The unique design of this wooden staircase is beautiful. But what immediately grabs all the attention here are the books and decorative details beside the steps. It is a perfect use of space.

14. ​Functional is modern

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence
Palma Plaza Residence

Functional design can be modern, and this staircase is a perfect example of it. A beautiful office space below the stairs, isn’t it a great idea?

15. ​Totally white

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto
A perfect white staircase in white surrounding! The monotony of white is beautifully broken with a splash of color in books. It’s a visual treat.

16. ​A piece of art

Appartement Paris 75116 :, ARC et SENS
Nothing can compliment a beautiful spiral staircase better than an amazing piece of art. See it here to believe it.

17. Floating in the air

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
Floating wooden stairs will definitely make your home look modern and contemporary.

18. ​Keep it simple

Scala Sospesa 03, SPEZIALE SCALE
A simple wooden floor extending up to become a staircase spreads warmth and adds elegance to the space.

19. ​Modern art work

MEDITERRÁNEA, Mob
Be creative, be bold and be modern. Make the staircase a piece of modern art adorning your home and be proud of it.

20. A beautiful sculpture

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way
Princes Way

It is amazing! A beautiful sculptured staircase joining the the two levels. It will a walk up for everyone to remember.

21. Elegance in wood and glass

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe
The turns and twist of this wooden and glass staircase is simply beautiful. The stone wall in the backdrop is a perfect compliment to it.

22. Walking in the space

Schody Wspornikowe Szklane SW-02, KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.
Mysterious illumination of this hanging staircase is captivating.   

23. Nothing to hide

Escalera de madera recta., Enesca
This total transparent staircase hides nothing behind. Isn't it? 

24. Modern structure

Residenza privata 2, Ignazio Buscio Architetto
The shining steel looks strong, modern and impressive, but at the same time it has some fluidity in it that looks elegant.  

25. Way to creativity

homify
A floating staircase crafted from metal is simple and creative design that will give a modern touch to your home.

To get more staircase ideas for your home, check this out: 36 Beautiful images of modern staircases at home

A stylish 2bhk Thane flat designed in 8 lakh rupees
Which of these staircase designs is your favorite? We are waiting for your response.


