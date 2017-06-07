Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

25 inspiring ideas to remodel your living room

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa JM (2013), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Trying to come up with ideas to remodel a room is a difficult task. You have to put in hours of research to find the perfect design for your room as per the layout which can be quite boring. So to help you with amazing looking designs here is a list of 24 inspiring ideas to remodel your living room.

1. Base colours

Salas de casa, Das Haus Interiores - by Sueli Leite & Eliana Freitas Das Haus Interiores - by Sueli Leite & Eliana Freitas Minimalist living room
Das Haus Interiores—by Sueli Leite &amp; Eliana Freitas
Das Haus Interiores - by Sueli Leite & Eliana Freitas

We all thing that adding colour to a room is the best way to make it look beautiful but sometimes keeping it simple by using base colours is an ideal choice.

2. Mix and match

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist living room
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

Putting together different pieces of furniture and design elements can also help you with remodeling the room.

3. Stone wall fireplace

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern living room
Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos

If you want to create a focal point for your living room then building a stone wall fireplace is a must.

4. Grand sofas

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern living room
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

For those of you who have a spacious living room and want to make it look grand opting for traditional style sofas is highly recommended.

5. Natural elements

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern living room
aaestudio
aaestudio

Adding potted plants to your room is advised especially if you love natural looking elements.

6. Colour contrast

homify Mediterranean style living room
homify
homify

Combining two colours together is something that you should try when trying to achieve a unique look.


7. Different styles

Departamento Club de Golf, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

As seen in the picture there are two different styles of furniture pieces laid out in the same room which makes it look more modern.

8. Designer elements

Casa JM (2013), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern living room
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

By adding small designer elements like cushions, wall hangings, and paintings you can pull the entire look of your living room together.

9. Open space

Cinco Casas (2015), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Country style living room
Weber Arquitectos
Weber Arquitectos

It is not important that you should have your living room indoors. Rather setting up your sofas outdoor with a covered ceiling can also be a great alternative.

10. Beautiful view

Casa CSF, Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Classic style living room
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

If you do not want to spend a lot of money in remodeling your living room then try utilising the surrounding views.

11. False ceiling

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern living room Textile Grey
LGZ Taller de arquitectura
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

Building false ceiling for your room can also be a great way to make the space look amazing without much expenditure.

12. Multi functional

HACIENDA SAN PEDRO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

If you have a big space for your living room then you can also include a small dining area within the space to make it multifunctional.

13. Stone focal wall

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern living room
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

Another idea that you can use to remodel your living room is by creating a stone focal wall. This wall can also be used to place your entertainment unit.

14. Floor rug

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Incorporating floor rugs and carpets in your living room is a sure shot way to make it look beautiful.

15. Wooden wall

VALLE VERDE 43, RAVE Arch RAVE Arch Modern living room Wood Wood effect
RAVE Arch
RAVE Arch

Focal walls can also be created using wood and it also provides a natural touch to your living room.

16. Light fixtures

Residencia Contry La Silla, HZH Arquitectura & Diseño HZH Arquitectura & Diseño Modern living room
HZH Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
HZH Arquitectura & Diseño

Light fixtures specially designer ones are a must when it comes to making your living room look regal.

17. Center tables

Portafolio Fotografía de Arquitectura & DI, Kroma Photo Kroma Photo Modern living room
Kroma Photo
Kroma Photo

Every room must have amazing looking centre table specially if you you are looking to make the room look fabulous.

18. Mirror wall

16MAN, NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA Modern living room Black
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA
NIVEL TRES ARQUITECTURA

If you have a small living room and want to give it an illusion of space than adding a complete wall of mirrors is highly recommended.

19. Urban touch

HACIENDA SAN PEDRO, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern living room
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

If you want your home to look rustic then keeping the walls unfinished where you can see the cement layer is something that you should try.

20. Modern furniture

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern living room
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

The right kind of furniture can also make a difference to the entire transformation so opt for modern looking sofas and chairs for your living space.

21. Barn style room

CABAÑA EN TAPALPA, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Rustic style living room
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

If you want to create a fireplace then using wood as a construction material is something that you must try this will also make your room look like a barn.

22. Entertainment unit

Departamento del Valle, ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE Modern living room
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE

Turning your entertainment unit into the centre of attraction for your living room is another way to remodel the space.

23. Wooden roof

Casa de Campo Querétaro, Tectónico Tectónico Minimalist living room
Tectónico
Tectónico

Investing into a wooden roof is something that you can consider to make it look unique and weather resistant.

24. Sleek living room

Casa Barrancas, Ezequiel Farca Ezequiel Farca Modern living room
Ezequiel Farca
Ezequiel Farca

You do not need to have a large living room to make it look beautiful rather if you create a sleek looking place so that it is also easy to maintain.

25. Unique seating arrangement

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern living room
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Designer sofas and seating like scene in the picture are also worth giving a shot to make the room stand out.

For more such designs see our ideabooks

A beautiful and spacious bungalow in Pune
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks