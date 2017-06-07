25 inspiring ideas to remodel your living room

Trying to come up with ideas to remodel a room is a difficult task. You have to put in hours of research to find the perfect design for your room as per the layout which can be quite boring. So to help you with amazing looking designs here is a list of 24 inspiring ideas to remodel your living room.
We all thing that adding colour to a room is the best way to make it look beautiful but sometimes keeping it simple by using base colours is an ideal choice.
Putting together different pieces of furniture and design elements can also help you with remodeling the room.
If you want to create a focal point for your living room then building a stone wall fireplace is a must.
For those of you who have a spacious living room and want to make it look grand opting for traditional style sofas is highly recommended.
Adding potted plants to your room is advised especially if you love natural looking elements.
Combining two colours together is something that you should try when trying to achieve a unique look.
As seen in the picture there are two different styles of furniture pieces laid out in the same room which makes it look more modern.
By adding small designer elements like cushions, wall hangings, and paintings you can pull the entire look of your living room together.
It is not important that you should have your living room indoors. Rather setting up your sofas outdoor with a covered ceiling can also be a great alternative.
If you do not want to spend a lot of money in remodeling your living room then try utilising the surrounding views.
Building false ceiling for your room can also be a great way to make the space look amazing without much expenditure.
If you have a big space for your living room then you can also include a small dining area within the space to make it multifunctional.
Another idea that you can use to remodel your living room is by creating a stone focal wall. This wall can also be used to place your entertainment unit.
Incorporating floor rugs and carpets in your living room is a sure shot way to make it look beautiful.
Focal walls can also be created using wood and it also provides a natural touch to your living room.
Light fixtures specially designer ones are a must when it comes to making your living room look regal.
Every room must have amazing looking centre table specially if you you are looking to make the room look fabulous.
If you have a small living room and want to give it an illusion of space than adding a complete wall of mirrors is highly recommended.
If you want your home to look rustic then keeping the walls unfinished where you can see the cement layer is something that you should try.
The right kind of furniture can also make a difference to the entire transformation so opt for modern looking sofas and chairs for your living space.
If you want to create a fireplace then using wood as a construction material is something that you must try this will also make your room look like a barn.
Turning your entertainment unit into the centre of attraction for your living room is another way to remodel the space.
Investing into a wooden roof is something that you can consider to make it look unique and weather resistant.
You do not need to have a large living room to make it look beautiful rather if you create a sleek looking place so that it is also easy to maintain.
Designer sofas and seating like scene in the picture are also worth giving a shot to make the room stand out.
For more such designs see our ideabooks