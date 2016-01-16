A home straight from the heavens

Dreams do come true, at least for some, yes they do. This home is one such example of living an absolute dream. This ideabook unfolds two surprises for you. One is the exotic location in the Italian countryside, and the other is an equally stunning house designed amidst the lush green landscape. This house has splendid exteriors that are well complemented by stunning and homely interiors. The photographers at Emilio Rescigno have done a splendid job by capturing stunning natural tones even for the interiors of the house.
The beauty of this home is a combined effort of the owner and the designer. The owner is responsible because he chose such a marvelous location and the designers did a great job in maintaining the serenity and bringing it inside the house. They have done proper justice to the location by creating ample outer seating space so that the inmates always remain connected to nature. The inclusion of balconies, porch and patio areas along with cane bamboo furniture allows you to embrace the mother nature up close and personal.
The kitchen is dressed in pristine white so that this small and cosy corner gets a bright and spacious feel. The cabinets and other storage areas are also painted in similar shades for an added harmony. This area is provided with a standalone bright and cheerful orange couch that looks spectacular against the subtle white walls and lends a warm and homely feel. Also, the inclusion of a small dining table helps you enjoy a hot cup of coffee right in the kitchen.
The dining area too gets an equally beautiful view to enjoy. The area has been designed in radiant shades that not only set everything in the right frame but also make the place livelier and aesthetically appealing. This area is completed with a brighter tone of yellow that is well contrasted by the perky orange dining chairs and green wall paintings. The view of the tranquil exterior is no less than a painting in itself.
The study room is designed in a purely laid-back style. It makes use of a bright green colour that is well accentuated by the use of broad wooden framed windows that are designed with circular tops for an added personalised charm. Twin seating line-ups have been incorporated so that you can easily enjoy a read with your partner or the whole family. The room is also fitted with temperature regulating devices so that you have an unhindered reading experience.
A Mediterranean house is all about soft colours and traditional patterns that are added for utmost relaxation and rejuvenation. The use of the sky blue colour along with white brings in heavenly vibes into the room. This beautiful scene is further accentuated under the effect of natural light that is guaranteed with the use of sliding glass windows. This provides a beautiful view of the exteriors that further make your morning and evenings more delightful. The use of soft linen and minimal furniture makes this room spacious and craving for attention.