A home straight from the heavens

A Mediterranean house is all about soft colours and traditional patterns that are added for utmost relaxation and rejuvenation. The use of the sky blue colour along with white brings in heavenly vibes into the room. This beautiful scene is further accentuated under the effect of natural light that is guaranteed with the use of sliding glass windows. This provides a beautiful view of the exteriors that further make your morning and evenings more delightful. The use of soft linen and minimal furniture makes this room spacious and craving for attention. Looking for tips to create a cottage home? This ideabook is sure to help you out : A cosy cottage style home