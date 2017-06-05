Your browser is out-of-date.

24 ideas to maximize storage space in your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Loading admin actions …

Incorporating enough storage in your home is essential to keep it well organised. Most of us have a lot of space that goes to waste because we do not utilize well. To give you an idea of how you can maximize your storage and organizer space here are 24 pictures that we have put together.

1. Coat hanging

MN Residence, deDraft Ltd deDraft Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
deDraft Ltd

MN Residence

deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd
deDraft Ltd

Installing coat hangers near your main entrance can be a great way to use the wall and make it multifunctional.

2. Under staircase storage

130 Cheviot Gardens, Roberts 21st Century Design Roberts 21st Century Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
Roberts 21st Century Design

130 Cheviot Gardens

Roberts 21st Century Design
Roberts 21st Century Design
Roberts 21st Century Design

The space beneath your staircase always goes to waste so building a custom storage unit can be a perfect idea.

3. Corner drawers

Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen Davonport Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Davonport

Grosvenor | Luxury American Walnut Kitchen

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

The corners of your kitchen counters usually do not have any kind of storage facility but by creating corner drawers you can use the available space.

4. Wall mounted kitchen rack

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

The best way to store your kitchen utensils specially plates and mugs is by opting for a wall mounted kitchen rack just above your sink.

5. Open shelves

Lakes By Yoo 2, Future Light Design Future Light Design KitchenCabinets & shelves
Future Light Design

Lakes By Yoo 2

Future Light Design
Future Light Design
Future Light Design

By creating open shelves in your kitchen wherever possible you will be able to store small items with ease.

6. Utility hooks

Scotty, Schwammhalter, nordprodukt.de nordprodukt.de KitchenStorage
nordprodukt.de

nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de
nordprodukt.de

Utility handles like these are ideal for storing kitchen cleaning equipments like scrub and brushes near the washing area.


7. Well arranged fridge

homify Minimalist kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

By utilising the space well in your fridge you can increase the storage capacity of the refrigerator manifolds.

8. Laundry hanger

Laundry Room Clean Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Clean Design

Laundry Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

If you have a washing machine in your home then using the space above it to install a laundry hanger can be a great way to keep your clothes neat and clean.

9. Wall hooks

From Valencia With Design, Yonoh Yonoh BathroomStorage
Yonoh

Yonoh
Yonoh
Yonoh

Installing similar hooks like seen in the picture on everyone will give you space to hang small items like baskets, handbags, and even your scarf.

10. Wine rack

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase Space Alchemy Ltd Modern wine cellar
Space Alchemy Ltd

Wine cellar beneath contemporary staircase

Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd

The space below your staircase can also be used to create a customised wine rack to hold on to your collection of liquor.

11. Wall mounted shoe rack

Products, Maze Interior Maze Interior HouseholdStorage
Maze Interior

Products

Maze Interior
Maze Interior
Maze Interior

These open wall mounted shoe racks are ideal for storing your shoes and keeping them in reach at all times.

12. Pen organizer

Claw, HR Design Studio HR Design Studio Study/officeAccessories & decoration
HR Design Studio

HR Design Studio
HR Design Studio
HR Design Studio

The best way to store your pens on your study desk is by investing in a similar looking pen stand that has multiple slots.

13. Multi-functional table

Princess Sarah, Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture Dressing roomSeating
Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture

Princess Sarah

Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture
Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture
Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture

Tables like these can be used as makeup storage and dressing units which makes them a multifunctional option for your home.

14. Under bed storage

Betten, Massive Naturmöbel Massive Naturmöbel BedroomBeds & headboards
Massive Naturmöbel

Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel
Massive Naturmöbel

There is enough space under everyone's bed and by incorporating storage below it you will be able to maximize the area.

15. Cupboard rack

PORTFOLIO, Exploit Space Exploit Space Living roomStorage
Exploit Space

PORTFOLIO

Exploit Space
Exploit Space
Exploit Space

These iron racks are easily available for cupboards which can help you keep your wardrobe well organised by separating the smaller pieces of clothes.

16. Hangers knobs

Apartament w Gdyni 2012, formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz Modern dressing room
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz
formativ. indywidualne projekty wnętrz

If you have a narrow walk-in closet then these small knobs can be used as hangers and can maximize your space to the fullest.

17. Jewelry organizer

Apartamento Graça - Salvador/Ba, Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura

Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura
Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura
Cristiane Pepe Arquitetura

Every woman has a jewelry cabinet and buy investing in a drawer organised you can keep your precious jewelry well preserved.

18. Drawer organizer

Bespoke tie drawer Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Lamco Design LTD

Bespoke tie drawer

Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD
Lamco Design LTD

These drawer organizers can also be used for storing your day to day essentials like ties, belt, and other similar knick-knacks.

19. Dressing table

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

These multiple-draw dressing tables can be ideal for your master bedroom specially if you love to spend time in front of the mirror dressing up.

20. Designer wall shelves

moveo. // Das weitgereiste Regalsystem, reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben Living roomStorage
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben

reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben
reditum // Möbel mit Vorleben

These designer wall shelves or open cabinets can be an ideal choice when it comes to utilizing the vertical space.

21. Corner cabinets

Attic room cupboards & shelves Martin Greshoff Furniture Living roomCupboards & sideboards
Martin Greshoff Furniture

Attic room cupboards & shelves

Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture
Martin Greshoff Furniture

If you have a lot of corners in your home then these angular cabinets can be a perfect way to utilise the dead space.

22. Ceiling storage

Casa m+l, Laura Marini Architetto Laura Marini Architetto Minimalist kitchen
Laura Marini Architetto

Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto
Laura Marini Architetto

By building sleek shelves on your ceiling you will be able to store things that you do not use regularly.

23. Baskets

Antes e depois num apartamento em Aveiro, Casa do Páteo Casa do Páteo Modern study/office
Casa do Páteo

Casa do Páteo
Casa do Páteo
Casa do Páteo

Adding baskets to your cabinets can be a great way to keep things well organised and you can also divide them into different categories.

24. Tool organizer

Heimwerkstatt, Regalraum GmbH Regalraum GmbH Industrial style garage/shed Metal White
Regalraum GmbH

Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH
Regalraum GmbH

If you have a lot of tools in your home then these wall mounted tool hangers can be an excellent idea for your garage.

A modern and elegant home in Kerala
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


