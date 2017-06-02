Your browser is out-of-date.

16 pictures of small bathrooms with modern designs

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
The bathroom of your house is one of the most visited and used rooms of your house. It is here that you begin your day and perhaps here that you end your day. And, do we have to tell you how wonderful a refreshing bath feels and does to your mind and body. 

The shower area is the perfect place for a warm bath that cleanses your mind and comforts a tired body. When done up well, this small part of your bathroom can make the whole space look elegant and fantastic. And, if you can use glass, then your bathroom will look all the more bigger, and ooze elegance, and poise. Here are a few charming and brilliant ideas to spruce up your shower area. After all, why should your shower look dull and drab?

1. A well-defined area

homify HouseholdPet accessories
2. The center of space

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
3. A large cube

Casa CH, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern bathroom
4. A perfect blend of light and colour

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern bathroom
5. Nearly invisible

Malibu Decor by Erika Winters Inc. Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Modern bathroom
6. A perfect match

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
7. Lights embedded within

Rosedal, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom
8. Now you see me, and now you don't

homify Modern bathroom Ceramic Beige
9. With a stone wall

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Wood White
10. Establishing balance

Casa Jardines, LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño LOFT ESTUDIO arquitectura y diseño Modern bathroom Ceramic White
11. Industrial Style

Levent Villa, Udesign Architecture Udesign Architecture Industrial style bathroom
12. Traditional with a twist

Квартира на Ленинградском шоссе, Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Михаил Новинский (MNdesign) Minimalist bathroom
13. In a different new colour

Ванная комната в стиле минимализм, Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Студия дизайна ROMANIUK DESIGN Industrial style bathroom
14. For small spaces

Сан узлы с плиткой иммитирующей бетон, Your royal design Your royal design Industrial style bathroom
15. Elegance alore

Restauración de una villa de los años 70., Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Laura Yerpes Estudio de Interiorismo Modern bathroom
16. Framed and Marked

Blossomvale Space Atelier Pte Ltd Scandinavian style bathroom
Blossomvale

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


