Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A home exploding with luxury

HOMIFY001 HOMIFY001
THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Today we take you around a villa that is entirely made up of marble. From the living room to the kitchen to even the bathroom, each and every zone has been aesthetically embellished with modern and contemporary marble designs. Designed by Aijaz Hakim Designers, this housing society covers 40 villas that are all surrounded by a lake on one side and hilly terrain on the other. The villa sprawls over an area of 835 m2 and is equipped with modern features like a swimming pool, exterior decks and even a home theatre. Let us have a look…

Modern living room

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern living room
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

The living room is the reflection of the owners personality. This villa has a combined living and dining area that is informally separated by a chandelier. The living room is a cosy corner designed to attend to guests in the most stylish and comforting way. Two huge leather sofa sets make an amazing seating and are well contrasted by the jet-black center rug. This whole area gets added brightness from the natural light and trendy side lamps.

Stylish dining

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern dining room
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

The dining area is located just beside the living area and is well embellished with rich and classy accessories. It includes a suave chandelier that is centrally placed over the dining table. The dining table is a sturdy black structure that bestows its charm in the soberly coloured room with marble flooring. The unique placement of red flowers and the piano add a royal touch to the area.

Stylish kitchen

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern kitchen
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

The kitchen is also designed on the similar theme that incorporates the use of marble all over. Even on the walls, marble has been employed to create a harmonious effect with the floor. This gives the kitchen a cube like look that is well accentuated with the black cabinets and the counter top. The lights have been effectively done to focus on the counter top as well as in the whole area.

Chequered seating

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern study/office
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

Along with a stunning living room, this house is also equipped with an additional seating area that can be used as a cosy study space or an informal place for meetings. The ceiling is decorated with drooping wooden pergolas that along with the chequered flooring create a little bit of drama in the zone. A cosy couch and a well-appointed bookshelf complete this glamorous addition of the house.

A sassy bathroom

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern bathroom
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

The bathroom is designed on the similar theme that employs use of darker shades. The use of lightly toned flooring and glass features give the bathroom a sense of space and brightness. The most striking feature is the circular mirrors that are back lit in colourful blue lights that look stunning amidst the black marble surroundings. The lone standing white bathtub and ceramic basins further add to the serenity and charm of this zone.

Bright home theatre

THE RIDGES - A3 VILLA, Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA] Modern media room
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

THE RIDGES—A3 VILLA

Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]
Aijaz Hakim Architect [AHA]

The home theatre is nothing but a superior form of luxury. This house too comes along with a huge and spacious home theatre that is designed in a bright palette of colours. The wooden flooring and the mute interiors create a fabulous ambience for a pleasurable movie watching experience. Along with black and white, this room is also fitted with bright orange seating line-ups that add a zing into the entertainment area.

Looking for tips to have a colourful home in India? This ideabook will help you : 6 tips to a colourful home in India

Bathroom lights that will make your home shine
How did you like the use of a vintage piano? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks