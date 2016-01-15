A home exploding with luxury

The home theatre is nothing but a superior form of luxury. This house too comes along with a huge and spacious home theatre that is designed in a bright palette of colours. The wooden flooring and the mute interiors create a fabulous ambience for a pleasurable movie watching experience. Along with black and white, this room is also fitted with bright orange seating line-ups that add a zing into the entertainment area.

Looking for tips to have a colourful home in India? This ideabook will help you : 6 tips to a colourful home in India