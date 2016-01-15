A home exploding with luxury

Today we take you around a villa that is entirely made up of marble. From the living room to the kitchen to even the bathroom, each and every zone has been aesthetically embellished with modern and contemporary marble designs. Designed by Aijaz Hakim Designers, this housing society covers 40 villas that are all surrounded by a lake on one side and hilly terrain on the other. The villa sprawls over an area of 835 m2 and is equipped with modern features like a swimming pool, exterior decks and even a home theatre. Let us have a look…
The living room is the reflection of the owners personality. This villa has a combined living and dining area that is informally separated by a chandelier. The living room is a cosy corner designed to attend to guests in the most stylish and comforting way. Two huge leather sofa sets make an amazing seating and are well contrasted by the jet-black center rug. This whole area gets added brightness from the natural light and trendy side lamps.
The dining area is located just beside the living area and is well embellished with rich and classy accessories. It includes a suave chandelier that is centrally placed over the dining table. The dining table is a sturdy black structure that bestows its charm in the soberly coloured room with marble flooring. The unique placement of red flowers and the piano add a royal touch to the area.
The kitchen is also designed on the similar theme that incorporates the use of marble all over. Even on the walls, marble has been employed to create a harmonious effect with the floor. This gives the kitchen a cube like look that is well accentuated with the black cabinets and the counter top. The lights have been effectively done to focus on the counter top as well as in the whole area.
Along with a stunning living room, this house is also equipped with an additional seating area that can be used as a cosy study space or an informal place for meetings. The ceiling is decorated with drooping wooden pergolas that along with the chequered flooring create a little bit of drama in the zone. A cosy couch and a well-appointed bookshelf complete this glamorous addition of the house.
The bathroom is designed on the similar theme that employs use of darker shades. The use of lightly toned flooring and glass features give the bathroom a sense of space and brightness. The most striking feature is the circular mirrors that are back lit in colourful blue lights that look stunning amidst the black marble surroundings. The lone standing white bathtub and ceramic basins further add to the serenity and charm of this zone.
The home theatre is nothing but a superior form of luxury. This house too comes along with a huge and spacious home theatre that is designed in a bright palette of colours. The wooden flooring and the mute interiors create a fabulous ambience for a pleasurable movie watching experience. Along with black and white, this room is also fitted with bright orange seating line-ups that add a zing into the entertainment area.
