A home that lights up the sky

Ever fantasised about living in your dreams? If yes, then this house design is for you. The exteriors are dressed purely in white plastic paints that look absolutely stunning against the brown and green surroundings. The house boasts of multiple volumes that are provided with glass exteriors to create a transparency with the exteriors. Effective use of modern lighting and wallpapers in the interior further adds to the richness of the house. It infact lights up the entire neighbourhood with its brightness. If you love using wallpaper in home decor, don't forget to check out this ideabook : Create DIY fabric wallpapers in 6 simple steps