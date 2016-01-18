A home that lights up the sky

Let us take you around a house that is surrounded by lush green exteriors and fitted with some of the best patterns and furnishings. Sprawled over an area of 636 m2, this house stretches up to two floors that are beautifully designed by LK & Projekt Sp.z.o.o with contemporary products and innovative ideas. It includes all luxurious features like a home gym and an outdoor gourmet area along with a highly attractive and impressive living room. Read through the article to learn more about the grey shade and its applications in home décor.
Ever fantasised about living in your dreams? If yes, then this house design is for you. The exteriors are dressed purely in white plastic paints that look absolutely stunning against the brown and green surroundings. The house boasts of multiple volumes that are provided with glass exteriors to create a transparency with the exteriors. Effective use of modern lighting and wallpapers in the interior further adds to the richness of the house. It infact lights up the entire neighbourhood with its brightness.
The study room of this house is designed on the lines of a modern and contemporary feel. It makes use of a chalkboard wall and follows the same legacy of green hue. While the other interiors are kept in light shades of white, the grey sofa set and black desk chairs create a bright and functional ambience in the room. Bright ottomans and a portable swing ensure additional colour and seating.
The dining area is located just besides the living area. To maintain the colour scheme, the designers have beautifully incorporated the use of a grey marble slab to be used as a permanent dining platform. Black upholstered wooden chairs further accompany this structure. This region especially has got a great classic vibe that is well embellished by beautiful glassware and efficient lighting.
The bathroom deserves same recognition as other rooms of the house. It incorporates use of high-grade Italian marble that imbue a rich and classy charm. This bathroom seems straight out from a five star hotel as it involves use of contemporary glass furnishings and huge mirror slab. The sleek styling of the bathroom has effective storage that is collectively delivered by closed drawers and open shelves.
The exteriors of this house are equally impressive and breathtaking. This area combines the interiors with the exteriors seamlessly. A marble platform, similar to the dining table, is created in the exterior area as well. Simple tulip chairs that create a bright and contrasting touch accompany this sturdy structure. The use of earthy serve ware further helps you forget modernity and connect with nature beautifully.
The grey hue is much brightly evident in the living room that is a huge and enormous area. This spacious zone is blessed with an equally large glass window that bestows the room with maximum natural light. The comfortable sofa sets are all done in rugged grey texture and make an impressive combination against the lightly toned wooden TV accent wall. This area is given a minimalist touch with the use of small glass coffee tables that look elegant against the cosy grey area rug.