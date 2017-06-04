Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 wooden doors that will modernize your entrance

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Front doors
Loading admin actions …

Give a modern touch  to the entrance of your  home by adopting one of the breathtaking wooden entrance door inspirations that we bring to you in this ideabook. 

The main door of your house is important in aesthetic terms because its role is almost like that of a business card. In addition, it is essential that it is solid so that you feel safe within your own home. In the market, several models of wooden doors are available, some rustic and traditional, others modern or even avant-garde. 

See the creations of our professionals and tell us which one you identify with the most.

1. A large pivoting door, like this one, brings dynamism and uniqueness to the façade.

Casa Vila Alpina 02, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern houses
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

2. For a modern entrance, choose a door that combines materials such as wood and metal – functional and stylish!

LA RIOJA, Arki3d Arki3d Modern windows & doors
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

3. Wooden doors with glass are excellent for inviting natural light inside the home. It will create a delightful entrance!

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio Silvana Valerio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Silvana Valerio

Silvana Valerio
Silvana Valerio
Silvana Valerio

4. Choose a wooden door that matches your house so that it looks aesthetically perfect inside and out.

BOSQUES DE BUGAMBILIAS, Arki3d Arki3d Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

5. If your façade is more traditional, the design of your door should not contradict the style of your home. Emphasize the door with a darker wooden frame, like you see in this image.

Jaguariuna, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Rustic style windows & doors
PM Arquitetura

PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura
PM Arquitetura

6. Wood and white – a winning combination!

CASA TRIZO / MARRAM ARQUITECTO, Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura

Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández—Fotografía de Arquitectura
Oscar Hernández - Fotografía de Arquitectura


7. Surprise your guests with a sophisticated, minimalist door that combines wood, metal and glass.

homify Classic style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Find inspiration here for door and window designs.

8. Play with geometry and colour. Your imagination is the limit!

Villa | Dubai, FPL srl FPL srl Wooden doors
FPL srl

FPL srl
FPL srl
FPL srl

9. Vertical wooden strips in distinctive shades along the entrance bring a contemporary effect.

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern windows & doors
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

10. Always think about functionality when transforming the main door. Use practical, long-lasting and easy-to-install materials.

Puerta de Bosque, Arki3d Arki3d Minimalist bedroom
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

11. Use the full height for placing the door. It will present a dramatic entrance that leaves everyone gaping!

ML Residence, Gantous Arquitectos Gantous Arquitectos Front doors
Gantous Arquitectos

ML Residence

Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos
Gantous Arquitectos

12. Highlight the door with lots of light. Eye-catching and original, this massive door dazzles us with its innovative design.

Casa en Mungia, Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Hoz Fontan Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos

Hoz Fontan Arquitectos
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos
Hoz Fontan Arquitectos

13. How about coating a portion of the entrance with the same shade of wood as the door?

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Use wood in warmer tones to make your façade look interesting and inviting.

Chalet Ferrol, A-kotar A-kotar Modern houses
A-kotar

A-kotar
A-kotar
A-kotar

Find more entrance inspiration in 11 ideas to redecorate your home entrance.

A contemporary Bangalore apartment full of wooden warmth
Which of these designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks