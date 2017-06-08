Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful and well planned Faridabad home

Justwords Justwords
homify
Elegant materials, beautiful furniture and gorgeous lighting can make a world of difference to even the most ordinary homes! So come and explore this stunning house in Faridabad, with its spacious bright interiors and classy decor. Though soothing neutrals dominate most of the interiors, exquisite chandeliers, modern false ceilings and customised furniture make a memorable impression. Even the bathrooms impress with the latest fixtures and designer finishing. The credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Sukriti.

Classy bathroom

Powder Toilet
homify

Powder Toilet

homify
homify
homify

Subtly patterned tiles clad the walls of this modern bathroom, while golden lighting ensures a cosy ambiance. Ultramodern sanitary wares in white, a backlit mirror and a curvy sink counter lend glamorous touches.  

Stately entrance

Entrance
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

The passage leading to the main entrance is lined with wide tiles in soft grey and beige for a sophisticated appearance. And the majestic chandelier dispels the darkness effectively.

Regal living

Living Room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

Plush and ultramodern sofas, stylish tables and a couple of vintage style chairs make the living room regal and exotic. A silver candleholder, a gorgeous framed art, indoor greens and sheer curtains contribute to the dreamy and lavish ambiance. The false ceiling is simple but very trendy.

Enticing prayer room

Pooja Room
homify

Pooja Room

homify
homify
homify

Unique crystal hangings shining under the white lights and a floor to ceiling corner window make the puja room beautiful.

Sophisticated bedroom

Headboard Light
homify

Headboard Light

homify
homify
homify

A customised cushioned headboard in shades of silver and grey help this bedroom to make a very modern impression.

Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

Silvery grey drapes complement the headboard and contribute to the elegant feel here. The chandelier is striking too.

Funky and bright

Bedroom
homify

Bedroom

homify
homify
homify

The creamy environment of this bedroom has been enhanced by golden lighting and the trendy false ceiling. A chequered throw, bright blue and red cushions and vintage wall decor items lend life and character to this space.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


