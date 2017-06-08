A beautiful and well planned Faridabad home

Elegant materials, beautiful furniture and gorgeous lighting can make a world of difference to even the most ordinary homes! So come and explore this stunning house in Faridabad, with its spacious bright interiors and classy decor. Though soothing neutrals dominate most of the interiors, exquisite chandeliers, modern false ceilings and customised furniture make a memorable impression. Even the bathrooms impress with the latest fixtures and designer finishing. The credit for all of this goes to the interior designers and decorators at Sukriti.
Subtly patterned tiles clad the walls of this modern bathroom, while golden lighting ensures a cosy ambiance. Ultramodern sanitary wares in white, a backlit mirror and a curvy sink counter lend glamorous touches.
Take another tour - A gorgeous 3bhk apartment in Powai, Mumbai
The passage leading to the main entrance is lined with wide tiles in soft grey and beige for a sophisticated appearance. And the majestic chandelier dispels the darkness effectively.
Plush and ultramodern sofas, stylish tables and a couple of vintage style chairs make the living room regal and exotic. A silver candleholder, a gorgeous framed art, indoor greens and sheer curtains contribute to the dreamy and lavish ambiance. The false ceiling is simple but very trendy.
Unique crystal hangings shining under the white lights and a floor to ceiling corner window make the puja room beautiful.
A customised cushioned headboard in shades of silver and grey help this bedroom to make a very modern impression.
Silvery grey drapes complement the headboard and contribute to the elegant feel here. The chandelier is striking too.