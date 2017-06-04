Your browser is out-of-date.

7 beautiful and fully functional bathroom designs

Ritika Tiwari
alma portuguesa Rustic style bathroom
Building a fully functional bathroom that also looks beautiful can require you to spend a lot of time designing. Most of us do not have that kind of time to spare and which is why we opt for simple designs. But to help you get inspired with modern looking bathroom designs which are also functional here are 7 pictures that we have put together.

1. Utility cabinets

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

One of the primary necessities of every bathroom is a utility cabinet to store all your bathroom essentials. It is not important that these cabinets have to be in regular square or rectangular shapes. Rather you can incorporate artistic designs like seen in the picture to make your cabinets look amazing. The designer for this room has opted for hut-shaped cabinets to keep it simple yet beautiful.

2. Storage baskets

Bathroom studioarte Modern bathroom
studioarte

Bathroom

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Opting for baskets for your bathroom is one of the best ways to increase your storage capacity. Along with this these baskets are also easy to move and can keep your essentials well organized. Due to their small size, these baskets can be stored under your sink so that you utilize the space to the fullest.

3. Vintage fixtures

Casa Sul, um lugar onde se sente a alma portuguesa. , alma portuguesa Rustic style bathroom
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

If you have vintage furniture like a table or a mirror in your home then installing them in your bathroom can be a great way to make it look beautiful. The designer for this room has used an old single drawer table to install the sink and make it reusable. Along with this they also added a round wooden frame wall mounted mirror so that it completes the look.

4. Tiles

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Although tiles are not something that adds to the functionality feature directly. But one of the major benefits of covering your walls with them is that they act as a water resistant material for your walls. It also makes the bathroom look modern and grand. You can also choose tiles that have designs printed on them to highlight the walls.

5. Bathroom mats

Splash Pixers Eclectic style bathroom
Pixers

Splash

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

Bathroom mats are another necessity when it comes to decorating the room. These mats not only look good on the floor but they also soak up all the excess water on the ground. This will help you avoid any slipping accidents that may occur.

6. Open shelves

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another great way to add additional storage to your bathroom is by installing these open shelves. These shelves can be used for holding utility items or even your cleaning supply so that they are all available in a single location.

7. Wall mounted racks

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House , The Wee House Company Country style bathroom
The Wee House Company

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

If you do not have a lot of floor space in your bathroom then opting for wall mounted racks is highly recommended. These racks not only save space but they also allow you to hang multiple items in the same amount of vertical space.

For more designs check out our ideabooks.

आधुनिक भारतीय परिवार के लिए एक खूबसूरत अलंकृत घर
Which one of these designed inspired you the most?


