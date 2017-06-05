Your browser is out-of-date.

A small but stylish apartment for modern Indian families

Justwords Justwords
LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
Rendered intelligently by the architects at Tweedie+Pasquali, this small apartment is more attractive than many large homes. And with the price of real estate soaring constantly, this residence can be very inspiring for modern Indian families who want something that is easy to maintain. Though stuck with limited floor area, this flat is in no way wanting in style. All social and private areas are distributed over one floor, and they are separated with the help of lightweight divisions. This ensures that the interiors don’t look gloomy or cramped. Innovative ideas, sleek designs, the warmth of wood soothing colours add to the visual and sensual appeal of this home.

Stunning bedroom

LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
A gorgeous seat carved from a single tree trunk steals the show in this cosy and unique bedroom. Its dark, rich and natural hue contrasts the light wooden tones of the floor and headboard beautifully. The seat looks nothing short of a work of art and is the perfect spot for resting. Bedding in light cream hues and mellow lighting add to the relaxing and romantic ambiance.

Creative living space

LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
An open plan layout allows the living area to merge with the dining and kitchen beautifully. The bedroom is separated with the help of a light partition made of slatted wood, which allows the free flow of air and light. What a wonderful idea!

The furniture is simple but modern and comfy, while soft neutrals make for a bright and spacious look. Don’t miss the quirky coffee tables with stands made from wrought iron.

Wooden splendour in kitchen

LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
Though wooden cabinets are quite common in many kitchens, it is unusual to find a kitchen that is entirely clad with wood. But this one achieves that miracle with the help of waterproofed and sealed wooden panels and neat designs. This prevents the growth of mould and stops any moisture from seeping in. As it is a natural material, wood lends tons of personality, warmth, and elegance to this open kitchen.

Unique element

LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
The wall in front of the sofa in the living space is clad with wood in the middle. It not only lends warmth to the setting, but also holds the TV and the modern fireplace. This wooden panelling is flanked by tall mirrors, which create the illusion of spaciousness. This is a fabulous hack for a small apartment.

Stylish connectivity

LOFT PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali
We love the fact that the wall behind the bed is partial and exactly matches the width of the headboard. It lets you take a sneak peek into the spacious and fashionable bathroom. The lack of doors or screens ensures that the bedroom feels open, expansive and airy.

Hence, you see how the lack of space is no reason why you should skimp on glamour in a small home. Take another tour - A simple and modern apartment in Bangalore

Modern and stylish ideas for a beautiful home in Hyderabad
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

homify - modify your home

4.5

