7 stylish ways to place television in your home

We live in the age of technology. No matter how much we try to stay away from it, we cannot deny that we are heavily depended on our gadgets like mobile phone, computers and television. Isn’t it? Even if we don’t have any particular favorite program on television, we all love to relax by surfing channels. Therefore, it is important to give a proper place to television in your home.
Have a look at this ideabook! It will surely inspire you to create a place for television in your home.
Stylish modular shelves could be a perfect resting place for your television. Place the TV on the top and rest of its accessories like set-top box, gaming consoles, video player on the shelves beneath.
Think out of box and create something different. Just see how luxurious it looks. The television is integrated on the mirrored door of the wardrobe. This space saving idea is beautiful and unexplored. What do you think?
Imagine if in your room television doesn’t appear as an intruder but as a part of it. Won’t it look aesthetically beautiful? Take an inspiration from this image and change your functional television set into a framed piece of art. The contrasting color of the wall is looking attractive.
It is a boon for small spaces. The arms will allow you to install and adjust the television according to your needs. There are lots of options available in the market. Just choose the one that suits your budget and size of your television.
This is simple yet modern and sophisticated idea that will change the way you watch the television. It looks like the shelves are crafted around the television to enhance its beauty. It allows you to display your art collections in a practical way. This is perfect for modern and minimalist apartments.
If you are looking for more ideas of shelves, check out 7 Pictures of shelves to inspire you for your home
Sometimes you just want all the gadgets and television to disappear so that you can spend some quality time together as family. Take a clue from here. The rotating panel on this wall will completely hide the television whenever you wish.