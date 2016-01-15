​A bright and colourful house

The interiors of a home can be designed in many ways. Our current generation of home makers are all about experimenting with new and contemporary products. Lets take you around a similar house designed by Vavien Ic Mimarlik, interior architects from Turkey that uses eclectic products to embellish the living room and kids bedroom. Every single element ranging from the shelves to the cabinets and the accent walls have been done diligently and in the most creative manner. The colour yellow is mostly underrated. Either people do not make use of this bright colour, or they just use in with restraint. Have a look at this house and get inspired by the radiant use of colour!
Just like adults, kids too need colour to enjoy a cheerful and fun-filled space. This house boasts of a fun filled kids room that is embellished by soft and subtle baby colours that will indeed make your kid sleep very peacefully. The perky armchair is a place of repose and along with comfort also ads to the overall ambience of the room.
The other angle of view to the kid’s room focuses mainly on the storage area and the bed. The storage cabinets have also been dressed in baby shades like light pink, blue and yellow. This part of the room is also adorned by a dotted wallpaper that is soothing and relaxing at the same time. We were stunned by the use of a tree shaped wooden shelf that is employed to display the colourful and perky figurines and toys. The play rug is another beautiful accessory that will surely initiate curiosity in your kid.
A living room should ideally be comforting and highly welcoming. This living room is designed on the same principle and gives you a comforting feel at the very entrance itself. The rugged pink couch with a contrasting cushion lends a bright and relaxing vibe that is well complemented by the subtle and elegant wooden interiors of the room. The sassy and stackable coffee table along with an eclectic shelf design looks absolutely gorgeous in the company of fresh green planters. In addition the circular light hanging from the ceiling and bright pink paintings on the wall make a glamorous combination in the room.
In this room, the yellow hue has been incorporated in utmost style and panache. This seating area is far more compact from the main living room but has all the amenities that make it extremely inviting and comfortable. The TV unit is firmly mounted onto the richly textured wall that is flanked by bright and sunny yellow details on either side. The sofa sets are used in multiple shades to make the room more agile and dynamic.
The additional seating area or living room is also provided with a sassy TV wall unit. The accent wall is done in dark grey shade to add brightness and radiance to the room. You will be absolutely amazed by the brown wallpaper on either side of the TV. It promotes a subtle but an elegant touch in the room. This area is further highlighted with the use of a subtle statement light that is suspended right above the coffee table. A small fire place is also provided beneath the TV to help you get entertained in a warm and cosy environment.
