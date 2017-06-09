A warm and fashionable 3bhk flat in Bangalore

Blending style and comfort is often a challenging task. But, not for the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd., as you will soon find out from this tour. Premium quality wood and plywood, fashionable glass, sober hues and trendy, and smart furniture make this residence a must see. The storage units in all rooms are space-saving in nature and look attractive as well. Creative partitions divide different functional spaces without hampering the openness of the home. Beautiful false ceilings and large airy balconies also add to the attraction.
Dark wood and etched glass have come together to make these beautiful partitions. This way, light gets to pass through easily and yet privacy is maintained. One of the partitions comes with a chest of drawers for storage. The wood lends warmth and cosiness too.
The false ceiling wows with trendy woodwork and indirect lighting on either side, while the white walls make the room look spacious. The TV unit is very sleek and modern, with lots of potential for storage.
Glossy red and white cabinets make this open kitchen very fashionable. Neat handles lend a trendy look, while the positioning of all appliances makes working here a dream.
The kitchen is just adjacent to a long airy balcony, as you can see from this image. This way, it receives tons of sunlight and fresh air, and the chef gets to enjoy outdoor views as well.
White and grey laminates make the massive wardrobe in this bedroom look sophisticated and modern. The dark wooden doors offer ample contrast and warmth.
Just like in the previous bedroom, here too, an entire wall has been devoted to storage. This inbuilt wardrobe offers ample scope for organisation, while the charcoal grey and white combination looks elegant.
The inbuilt wardrobe in this bedroom is an example of how you can make every corner functional without wasting floor area. The insides of the wardrobe have been cleverly subdivided into drawers, shelves and niches for hanging clothes.
We love how the bedrooms in this flat open up to spacious and airy balconies, just like the kitchen. Smooth white walls and glossy floor tiles add to the brightness, while the wooden window frames offer warmth. Don’t miss how sleek and trendy the dressing unit is.
