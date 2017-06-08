Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern 3bhk apartment in Electronic City, Bangalore

Asian style dining room
This 3bhk Bangalore apartment is a wonderful epitome of modernism and good taste, thanks to the vision of the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. Trendy furniture, clever use of vertical spaces and pops of bright colours are the major highlights of this residence. Well-chosen artefacts, beautiful crockery, and storage-friendly beds in the bedrooms lend personality to the interiors. Sensible and open planning of space ensures that the family members get to communicate easily. Read on to know more.

Inviting living

Colourful upholstery on the chairs and sofas contrast the white walls of the living space brilliantly, and make a cheerful statement. Sleek floating shelves in both glass and wood appear on the left and around the TV to display collectibles. Now let’s take a closer look at the puja nook beyond the living area.

Elegant prayer corner

The temple has been set in an alcove and comes with practical wooden drawers and folding glass doors. Note how the wall on the left features slim glass floating shelves to display numerous toy cars without wasting any floor area.

Cosy kitchen and dining

Trendy chairs with bright yellow covers make a very lively statement in the dining area. We also love how the open plan layout of this flat allows the dining to seamlessly merge with the U-shaped kitchen. Smooth brown cabinets and modern appliances make cooking a joyful experience here.

Innovative display

It is very inspiring the way delicate crockery in glass and china has been displayed on the other side of the dining area. The elegant wooden cabinet in the middle is flanked by floating glass shelves on either side to accommodate the entire collection.

Lively bedroom

A colourful patchwork bedspread and dark red curtains make this bedroom lively and spicy. The headboard is a very functional part of the bed with inbuilt niches for displaying photos, knickknacks and a clock too! Since this bedroom opens up to a spacious balcony, it stays well-ventilated and sunny during the day.

Bed with a difference!

What takes us by surprise the moment we enter this bedroom is the bed. It has been suspended from the ceiling with robust metal cables, and thus leaves a lot of usable space underneath. This space can be used to fit in pretty storage baskets.

Simple yet practical

Simple yet highly functional furniture pieces make this bedroom very inviting. The patterned bedding and yellow-backed chairs add colour, while the headboard is extremely storage-friendly.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


