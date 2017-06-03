How should I distribute the space in my kitchen?

The first point to consider in the efficient distribution of space in the kitchen is to be able to work comfortably and achieve the objective of cooking without stress. Another essential element is the design of the working triangle so that the stove, sink and refrigerator are within a short distance of one another, helping not only to save time, but also to provide for a work process that is developed based on logical movements during the task of cooking.

Carefully consider the storage areas so that the drawers provide the maximum space for organizing and storing. For this, you can have a mix of cabinet types – low, high, column type, semi-column, pantry and refrigerator. The dimension of accessories such as plates, microwave, oven and extractor hoods should also be estimated in order not to oversize these elements. It is important to think about: How many people live in the home? How much interest or skill they have for cooking? Do guests come frequently and in what numbers?

Lastly, read these recommendations to optimize the floor space available in the kitchen area.

Find a professional who can help you with designing your kitchen.