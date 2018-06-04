5 ideas to get rid of mold in your home

Mold or fungus is a common problem that we face in our house. It needs our immediate attention as it may cause serious health issues due to inhalation of spores. If you have kids and seniors at home, you cannot delay in action to remove it completely. But apart from eliminating the mold, it is also important to know how it is formed and how to prevent it from coming back and bothering you again and again.
Through this ideabook, we have tried to come up with the complete action plan to fight with the mold. Follow it and keep your home fresh and clean.
Invest in some good anti-mold products. You can get it from hardware stores or super-markets. Anti-mold products not only serve to prevent this problem but it also prevents its reappearance in already treated areas.
There are two main reasons for the formation of mold in our home.
- Lack of proper ventilation. This happens especially when the house is in the ground floor or in corners without proper ventilation. - The excess humidity in the environment. Mold loves humid environment and grows well in it. Slightly higher levels of the wall, ceilings or the walls near the wet areas are perfect place for the mold to thrive and grow.
If you have apprehensions in using the chemicals in your home, you may opt for natural homemade solutions to get rid of the mold. The most effective homemade remedy is the solution of sodium bicarbonate. It is ideal for solving problems caused by moisture and humidity, and mold is one of them.
As far as chemical products are concerned, there are quite a few available in the market. Just apply it on the affected area and leave it for a couple of hours for the best result.
Proper ventilation in the house is very important to prevent the formation of new mold stains. Keep the doors and windows open at least for a few hours and let the fresh air sweep your home. Outer air which is cooler and drier helps in balancing the moisture inside the home.
Use breathable paints especially in the kitchen, bathroom and wet areas.
Apply anti-mold products in the mold prone areas and surfaces.
Change the glass of the windows if required and use thermal layers to insulate the walls. It is important to properly insulate the home in order to avoid the formation of moisture, the main cause of mold formation.