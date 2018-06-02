A beautiful and luxurious home in Tamil Nadu

Some houses have the perfect blend of luxury and comfort so that once you’re inside, you don’t ever want to leave! Today, homify takes you on a virtual tour of a beautiful professionally designed home in Neyveli that has this quality.
Join us as we appreciate its best features.
The extra-wide entrance lobby is reminiscent of a luxury hotel with classy marble flooring with stone inlay, decorative planters and art along the wall and wooden pergola-like ceiling feature.
Neutral shades add to the sophistication of the large dining space that has a ten-seater table, niche shelves with minimalist décor accessories, wooden rafters on the ceiling and a refreshing touch brought by a planter with bamboo.
A luxurious alternative to a conventional family room, this one has sunken seating that adds a cosy touch to the large space as does the wood flooring. Circular niche shelves, ceiling lamps and accessories add a dream-like quality to the area.
The staircase landing on the upper level serves as a stunning viewpoint. Its futuristic design with geometric shapes and the helical stairs at the end, will transport anyone to another world!
The large master bedroom resembles a luxury suite with beautifully coordinated furniture and accessories, a separate seating area and a sculptural lounge chair.
The guest bedroom looks like it belongs in a royal summer palace with the carved and gilded headboard, chandelier lighting and colonial furniture, but it also includes modern elements such as the television.
A feature in many old family homes, this dormitory-style bedroom is a luxurious addition—perfect for large family reunions. Bright colours on the walls and furnishings add to the cheerfulness of the room.
The kids’ bedroom is a picture of understated luxury with a blue-and-white theme contrasted by a darker shade on the floor, wall panel as well as false ceiling.
Spacious family homes like this one are a long-lost luxury in urban areas, which is why we don’t want to leave, and we’re sure you feel the same.
