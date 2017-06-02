13 ideas to make your living room look amazing

The living room is the only place in the entire house which is made primarily to cater to our visitors. It is not just important that you build a beautiful looking room but it also essential that you make it look tasteful. Usually, people feel that decorating a living room is all about buying the perfect sofas, but there is much more to it than this particular thing.
Here are 13 ideas on how you can make your living room look amazing and grand.
One of the best ways to make your living room look great is by putting up regal looking paintings. These paintings can be of favorite artists or even beautiful landscapes depending on your taste.
Another thing that you can include in your living room layout is a carpet. Carpet is not only a great way of reducing stains on the floor, but it also holds the entire plan together.
If you are looking to add a classic touch to your home then incorporating wooden chairs like seen in the picture is a must. These chairs also come into the category of antiques and collectibles.
For those of you who are looking to highlight their living room area including a stone wall facade is a good option. These walls can be made using any natural stones of your choice and are also durable.
Natural elements too can be useful when trying to decorate your living room. Potted plants are not only easy to maintain but also transferable making them the first choice of most people.
This option might sound to be a little out of place but incorporating window screens can also make your living room look great. These screens will also protect you from direct sunlight making the room cooler.
If you have a massive living room, then it is important that you have a center table to pull the entire look together. You can customize the design to make it look creative and multi-functional.
If you already have a set of sofas in your living room and are searching for ways to make it look beautiful then using colourful upholstery is also an excellent idea.
Almost every living room has windows in it, and by using wooden arched frames, you can make it look grand. These structures would give your house a Victorian look from inside.
If you do not want to spend much on decorating your living room then adding colourful cushions is another great alternative. Buying multiple pillows on different sizes will allow you to create your desired combination.
Most living rooms and dining areas are next to each other. The best way to make it look great and yet have some privacy is by adding a partition. The designer for this room has used thin wood and glass partition so that it does not interfere with the natural light source.
Fancy light fixtures are also an option when it comes to decorating your living room. The most beautiful form of light fixtures is usually ceiling chandeliers which are known for its luxurious designs.
Decorating a room is not just about putting pretty elements. You can also customize the look by creating unique wall hangings. In this case, the designer has used football jerseys to frame them on the wall.
Check out our ideabooks for more designs.