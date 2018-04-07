10 design ideas for your pooja room

Indian homes are incomplete without a pooja room and designing it perfectly can be a tough challenge. Although you can hire a professional interior designer for creating these layouts, but you still might want to incorporate customize objects as per your liking which they are not able to capture. If you want to get inspired by amazing looking pooja room designs then here are ten pictures that we have put together for you.
Designing a pooja room is not just about the interiors. You can also experiment with the door to make it look as beautiful as possible. The designer of this room has used a combination of wood and glass to make the door look unique.
Most offers of us opt for a white wall while we are creating a pooja room. But if you want your room to stand out then using bright colours on the back wall can also be an interesting idea.
The designer of it this pooja room has used a traditional looking light fixture so that it focuses only on the statue of the God. This is the best way to highlight your pooja room without much effort.
If you want your pooja room to look neat and clean then considering white marble as a flooring option is highly recommended. Apart from this using marble will also make your pooja room look modern.
Although backlights are mostly used in living areas but considering them for a pooja room can also be an excellent way to incorporate light fixtures. You can also opt for different images to use as screens for your backlight.
Another way to incorporate beautiful looking doors for your pooja room entrance is by putting images of different gods and goddesses like seeing in the picture. This way you will be able to see them even when the door is closed.
There are numerous designs that you can create with wooden panels. One of the best ways to incorporate these panels in your pooja room is by building a false wall and ceiling. You can also paint these false fixtures in whichever colour you may like.
Marble temples are also a fantastic choice when it comes to designing your pooja room. These temples are replicas of life-size temples and are also easy to maintain due to the durable material.
Pooja room does not have to be indoors always. If you have a particular corner outside your house, then you can build a similar looking prayer cabinet to hold all your pictures and statues. You can also add potted plants within the area to make it look beautiful.
If you do not have enough space in your house and want to create a sleek looking pooja room, then this corner layout is perfect. By placing picture frames on a granite counter, you can achieve your desired look anytime.
