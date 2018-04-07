Your browser is out-of-date.

10 design ideas for your pooja room

Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

Indian homes are incomplete without a pooja room and designing it perfectly can be a tough challenge. Although you can hire a professional interior designer for creating these layouts, but you still might want to incorporate customize objects as per your liking which they are not able to capture. If you want to get inspired by amazing looking pooja room designs then here are ten pictures that we have put together for you.

1. Artistic entrance gate

Victorian + Modern Contemporary, Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Victorian + Modern Contemporary

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Designing a pooja room is not just about the interiors. You can also experiment with the door to make it look as beautiful as possible. The designer of this room has used a combination of wood and glass to make the door look unique.

2. Coloured back walls

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most offers of us opt for a white wall while we are creating a pooja room. But if you want your room to stand out then using bright colours on the back wall can also be an interesting idea.

3. Light fixtures

The entrance wall!!! homify Modern walls & floors
homify

The entrance wall!!!

homify
homify
homify

The designer of it this pooja room has used a traditional looking light fixture so that it focuses only on the statue of the God. This is the best way to highlight your pooja room without much effort.

4. Marble flooring

Pooja Room next to dining room homify Modern dining room
homify

Pooja Room next to dining room

homify
homify
homify

If you want your pooja room to look neat and clean then considering white marble as a flooring option is highly recommended. Apart from this using marble will also make your pooja room look modern.

5. Backlights

Pooja room homify Modern houses
homify

Pooja room

homify
homify
homify

Although backlights are mostly used in living areas but considering them for a pooja room can also be an excellent way to incorporate light fixtures. You can also opt for different images to use as screens for your backlight.

6. Door with pictures

Modern Living , The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Modern Living

The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane
The Orange Lane

Another way to incorporate beautiful looking doors for your pooja room entrance is by putting images of different gods and goddesses like seeing in the picture. This way you will be able to see them even when the door is closed.


7. Wooden floor to ceiling panel

the internal walls of the pooja room homify Modern walls & floors
homify

the internal walls of the pooja room

homify
homify
homify

There are numerous designs that you can create with wooden panels. One of the best ways to incorporate these panels in your pooja room is by building a false wall and ceiling. You can also paint these false fixtures in whichever colour you may like.

8. Marble temple

temple DWG designs Classic interior design & decoration ideas
DWG designs

temple

DWG designs
DWG designs
DWG designs

Marble temples are also a fantastic choice when it comes to designing your pooja room. These temples are replicas of life-size temples and are also easy to maintain due to the durable material.

9. Outdoor pooja room

pooja room Ansari Architects Modern dining room
Ansari Architects

pooja room

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Pooja room does not have to be indoors always. If you have a particular corner outside your house, then you can build a similar looking prayer cabinet to hold all your pictures and statues. You can also add potted plants within the area to make it look beautiful.

10. Living room display

Pooja Room homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

Pooja Room

homify
homify
homify

If you do not have enough space in your house and want to create a sleek looking pooja room, then this corner layout is perfect. By placing picture frames on a granite counter, you can achieve your desired look anytime.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

A modern Jaipur home that is absolute perfection
Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


