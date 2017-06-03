Your browser is out-of-date.

10 low budget ideas to remodel your bedroom

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

The only purpose of designing a bedroom is so that it provides you with a comfortable sanctuary that can help you rejuvenate after a stressful day. You can use various layout and rebuilding options, but the negative point about them is that it will cost you a great deal. 

If you are looking for low budget designing options then remodeling your bedroom is something that you should consider. Here are ten amazing design ideas that you can use in your home.

1. False ceiling

EMERALD RESIDENTIAL TOWER, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern style bedroom
Creating of a false ceiling is not only a cheap option, but it also transforms the entire look of your bedroom in an instance.

2. LED lights

TOCOMADERA Showroom, Guadalajara., TocoMadera TocoMadera BedroomBeds & headboards
If you want your room to look modern and well lit then installing LED lights is also highly recommended. These lights can be placed anywhere on the ceiling and can also work as reading lights.

3. White interiors

Residência GG2, Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Alessandra Contigli Arquitetura e Interiores Modern style bedroom
Sometimes opting for neutral colours can also be an excellent way of remodeling your bedroom. This completely white interior will make your room look grand and well organized.

4. Headboard

DISEÑO DE INTERIORES, GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS GRUPO ESCALA ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
If your bed does not have a headboard then creating a customized one is something that you should try. Opting for wood as your headboard material will give you the durability you desire.

5. Wall colour

Contadero Decor, Mexico City 2011, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Painting your wall with bright colour will uplift the vibe of your bedroom. You can also add designer lamps and paintings to the wall so that it compliments the look.

6. Bed spread

Ermitage, Grange México Grange México Modern style bedroom
If you do not want to spend a lot of money then opting for regal looking bedspreads is another way to remodel your bedroom. You can either opt for floral prints or plain sheets as per your liking.


7. Curtains

Dilido Island House-Miami, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
You can also incorporate ceiling to floor curtains in your room to give it a luxurious look. Always opt for base colour curtains so that they complement the decor of your bedroom without standing out.

8. Modern furniture

Proyectos y Colaboraciones, Talisma Talisma Eclectic style bedroom
Modern pieces of furniture like seen in the picture can also be a great addition to your bedroom while you are trying to remodel. Similar looking chairs and tables are easily available, and they cost less as well.

9. Customized bed

Camera da letto, Dilegno InLegno Dilegno InLegno BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Wood effect
Building a bed using palette wood is worth a shot especially because it gives your room a unique look. The designer has also installed wheels onto the bed so that it is easily movable.

10. Picture wall-hanging

ASPE cabecero palets. 160cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
Last but not the least the cheapest way of making your home look beautiful is by creating a picture wall hanging that allows you to relive important moments in your life.

7 stylish ways to place television in your home
Which one of these ideas was your favourite?


