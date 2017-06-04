A stylish 2bhk Thane flat designed in 8 lakh rupees

Trendy furniture, neat minimalistic designs and random creative accents make this 2bhk apartment in Thane very attractive. Though compact with an area of 650sqft, every room has its own personality and looks welcoming. Bright hues pop up from here and there for visual interest, while wooden elements appear to make a warm statement. Modern storage solutions add functionality to this residence, while the vibrant colours in the kid’s room make for a cheerful surprise. The interior designers and decorators at Minal Gupta are to be credited for this project.
While the dark wooden entrance door flaunts a trendy metallic panel, the wall cladding holds a couple of planters for a refreshing look. The shoe cabinet is very minimal, sleek and elegant.
The dining area is lightly separated from the living with the help of a stylish screen behind the grey sofa. Bright yellow chairs and family photos make this a very lively space.
Greys and whites dominate the living space, making it appear spacious and bright. The wooden coffee table and TV unit are very contemporary, while the dark blue curtains lend contrast. The deer-head artwork is a very unique touch.
Contrasting colours, smooth glossy surfaces and bright lighting make the kitchen convenient as well as visually arresting. Trendy appliances add to the comfort factor.
Soothing grey tones and soft textiles are the highlights of this beautiful master bedroom. Blue and yellow cushions spice up the setting, while a large window brings in lots of sunlight.
An inbuilt wardrobe with sliding doors and a minimalistic wall-mounted TV unit make clever use of space in the master bedroom. Indirect lighting around the false ceiling creates a romantic vibe.
Colourful cushions, a brightly patterned rug, cartoon motifs on the closet doors and vibrant curtains add tons of life and playfulness to the kid’s room. The feature wall is a cheerful blend of yellow and green, while framed artworks lend personality to the space.
