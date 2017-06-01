A two-storey home that will leave you inspired

Designing the complete layout of a home from scratch can be really difficult especially if you do not have any inspiration. Most designers would charge you an enormous amount even if you require designs for a single room. But to help you out of this situation here is a complete interior layout of a beautiful two-storey Indian home along with the description of every room's purpose.
The first thing that your guests see when they visit is the exterior of your house. So creating a perfectly built stone wall for this location is an excellent option.
The main door of this house has been designed using metal. This not only looks good but is also more durable and heat resistant than your traditional wooden main gates.
The backyard of this beautiful two storey home has been designed using tall compound walls and a small corner swimming pool that adds to its overall charm.
This backyard view of the home showcases an L-shaped layout which gives you enough space to incorporate a small patch of garden.
From here you will be able to see the design of the swimming pool and how the transparent false ceiling has been installed. This ceiling does not interfere with the natural light source making the home will lit.
This living room is a spacious rectangular shape area which can incorporate a large seating arrangement. It also has a door that opens to the courtyard or indoor garden.
This picture of the hallway gives you a complete look of how the area has been divided into three different spaces. It has not only a small indoor garden but also a set of stairs and a walkway to the rest of the house.
The courtyard or the indoor garden can be designed using a wall fountain along with pebbles. This not only makes it look realistic but also gives you a great focal wall that you can view from the living room.
This is the smaller kitchen out of the two which can be used for your daily cooking needs. It has wooden cabinets and a central kitchen island, giving it enough space for storage and preparation.
The small dining area can be used for entertaining just your family. It overlooks the backyard garden giving it a beautiful view.
If you are looking to have a party in your home, then this area can be a great location. This party area can accommodate up to 20 people comfortable without them having to sit in different places of the house.
The party area also has a wall of kitchen equipment which can be used for catering to a large group of people. This is also the best place to have an outdoor grilling sessions along with your family and friends.
