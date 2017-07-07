Your browser is out-of-date.

A stunning 3bhk apartment in Bangalore

homify Asian style bedroom Plywood
The tasteful use of materials like natural wood, premium quality plywood and modern laminates makes this 3bhk flat in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bangalore a stunner. Sober hues, trendy designs and abundant storage solutions ensure both style and comfort in this residence. The daughter’s bedroom comes as a lively and very feminine surprise, with wall decals and playful storage. The interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. have done a commendable job with this project.

Regal entrance

Ornately carved in teak wood, the entrance door looks regal and creates a memorable first impression.

Warm dining

Simple yet contemporary wooden furniture make the dining space very warm and cosy. Tall glass doors set in wooden frames lead you to the balcony and bring in tons of natural light.

Spacious and modern kitchen

This U-shaped and neutral kitchen has tons of space to move around and looks bright as well. Smooth white cabinets, drawers and glossy black countertops make this space storage-friendly and functional.  The tiles on the backsplash are geometrically inspired and break the monotony of white effectively.

Elegance redefined

An entire wall in the master bedroom has been devoted to storage to keep clutter at bay. Light grey and smooth doors lend this wardrobe a classy look, while sleek handles add to the elegance.

Charming and full of life

The daughter’s bedroom wows with generous splashes of pink against white. Butterfly wall decals lend liveliness and feminine charm, while the shelf in the corner looks playful.

A different view reveals a massive wardrobe rendered in white and pink. Note how the pink laminates have been positioned to create a unique visual effect.

When the doors open, you get to admire the numerous shelves inside. A steel rod allows you to hang some clothes as well.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


No, Thanks