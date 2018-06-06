A simple and minimal 3bhk flat in Bangalore

Often, minimalism is the key to make a home look modern, comfy and inviting. So, the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. used neat designs, soft and simple colours and very trendy furniture to make this 3bhk flat look elegant. And all of this was achieved in just 45 days. The wardrobes are especially stylish and functional, while the wall panelling in the living space is unique. The kitchen is vibrant and modular, while the decor has been kept extremely minimal. Take the tour to know more.
Equipped with neat white and sunny yellow cabinets and modern appliances, the kitchen looks cheerful and very storage-friendly. The layout is parallel and there is ample space for moving around.
The wall panelling behind the modern TV unit has a stone finish, lending a rustic touch to the ambiance. We also love the warmth and elegance of the dark wooden detailing.
Here’s a look at the other side. Note how open shelves have been incorporated to organise everyday things easily. The glossy black countertop is spacious too.
We love how a small nook in this bedroom has been used to accommodate the modern wardrobe. It comprises of shelves and drawers and there is provision for hanging clothes too.
The TV unit is super minimal and very elegant. Rendered in dark wood, it wows with its neat design.
Panels with beige mosaic finish run across the dark wooden doors of this closet to create a unique look. There is ample storage space inside.
An entire wall has been devoted to storage in this bedroom. Smooth white doors, neat handles and multicoloured striped panels make this wardrobe stunning. The column of shelves in the corner is also smart.
The light-hued and veined wooden doors of this wardrobe have been beautifully contrasted with strips of dark wood. The panels have been positioned uniquely too.
It was a smart idea to fix a full-length mirror on one side.
This inbuilt unit with dark wooden doors is a multifunctional affair. The doors open outwards in an unusual way, and the lower ones act as writing desks when needed.
