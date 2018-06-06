Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple and minimal 3bhk flat in Bangalore

Justwords Justwords
homify Asian style living room Plywood
Loading admin actions …

Often, minimalism is the key to make a home look modern, comfy and inviting. So, the interior designers and decorators at Scale Inch Pvt. Ltd. used neat designs, soft and simple colours and very trendy furniture to make this 3bhk flat look elegant. And all of this was achieved in just 45 days. The wardrobes are especially stylish and functional, while the wall panelling in the living space is unique. The kitchen is vibrant and modular, while the decor has been kept extremely minimal. Take the tour to know more.

Lively and convenient kitchen

Parallel Kitchen Cabinets
homify

Parallel Kitchen Cabinets

homify
homify
homify

Equipped with neat white and sunny yellow cabinets and modern appliances, the kitchen looks cheerful and very storage-friendly. The layout is parallel and there is ample space for moving around.

Rustic touch for the living

Living Room Furniture Sale
homify

Living Room Furniture Sale

homify
homify
homify

The wall panelling behind the modern TV unit has a stone finish, lending a rustic touch to the ambiance. We also love the warmth and elegance of the dark wooden detailing.

Parallel Kitchen Interiors
homify

Parallel Kitchen Interiors

homify
homify
homify

Here’s a look at the other side. Note how open shelves have been incorporated to organise everyday things easily. The glossy black countertop is spacious too.

Sensible bedroom

Bedroom Furniture Sets
homify

Bedroom Furniture Sets

homify
homify
homify

We love how a small nook in this bedroom has been used to accommodate the modern wardrobe. It comprises of shelves and drawers and there is provision for hanging clothes too. 

Led TV Stand Online
homify

Led TV Stand Online

homify
homify
homify

The TV unit is super minimal and very elegant. Rendered in dark wood, it wows with its neat design.

Stylish storage

Buy Cupboard Online
homify

Buy Cupboard Online

homify
homify
homify

Panels with beige mosaic finish run across the dark wooden doors of this closet to create a unique look. There is ample storage space inside.


Classy and practical

Wardrobe With Dresser Online In Bangalore
homify

Wardrobe With Dresser Online In Bangalore

homify
homify
homify

An entire wall has been devoted to storage in this bedroom. Smooth white doors, neat handles and multicoloured striped panels make this wardrobe stunning. The column of shelves in the corner is also smart.

Beautiful contrast

Wardrobe Online India
homify

Wardrobe Online India

homify
homify
homify

The light-hued and veined wooden doors of this wardrobe have been beautifully contrasted with strips of dark wood. The panels have been positioned uniquely too.

Buy Wardrobe Online India
homify

Buy Wardrobe Online India

homify
homify
homify

It was a smart idea to fix a full-length mirror on one side.

Multifunctional

Wooden Cupboard Online Shopping
homify

Wooden Cupboard Online Shopping

homify
homify
homify

This inbuilt unit with dark wooden doors is a multifunctional affair. The doors open outwards in an unusual way, and the lower ones act as writing desks when needed.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


