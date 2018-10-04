Storage solutions: 10 perfectly practical ideas to keep your bedroom tidy

One of the golden rules for a beautiful home is to keep it tidy!

To be successful in creating a neat and organized space, you need to have enough storage space. If space is already an issue, you need to be a little creative and a little innovative, taking advantage of smart storage solutions!

You may also need to use functional elements—such as the bed—for storage too!

How you ask?

Today at homify we'll show you. We've put together 10 practical solutions for storage ideas!