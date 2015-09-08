Living in the lap of nature

If you long to get away from the hustle and bustle of this city, and dream of living close to nature, then you will love these natural houses designed to get you closer to nature. The natural living design of these houses will let you get away from it all.

Living close to nature is good for the mind, body and soul. A new study reports that living close to nature improves mental health and emotional well-being. With the ingenious designs featured here, you can live close to nature with all the creature comforts of a modern lifestyle.

Perhaps you're interested in alternative living or maybe you're dreaming of building a holiday home or retirement home somewhere in the forest? Either way these houses are built to inspire and we hope they will inspire you too.