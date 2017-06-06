Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple yet elegant Hyderabad home designed in 5 lakh rupees

Despite a modest budget of Rs. 5 lakhs, the interior designers and decorators at Fortune Decor ensured that this flat look elegant. Though filled with simple designs, every room looks modern, spacious, and bright. The colour scheme is neutral and soothing, while sleek wood elements add warmth. Ample storage solutions have been created for practical needs, and they are very smart-looking as well.

Soothing modular kitchen

Smooth white cabinets, dark wooden detailing and a cream backsplash make this kitchen a bright and soothing space. There is ample room for moving around.

Proof of foresight!

The common hand-wash area is sandwiched between the living space and kitchen, making it easy for everyone to access it easily. Smooth white cabinets under and over the counter offer space for storing cleaning supplies and more.

Smart crockery unit

Dark wood and white come together to make this crockery cabinet modern and practical.

Stylish partition

The kitchen is slightly hidden from plain view, thanks to the very trendy partition on the left. It features a tall mirror to create the illusion of extra space.

The view of the other side reveals a floor to ceiling unit for additional storage. It features both cabinets and shelves for a multifunctional approach.

Spacious master bedroom

Lavish use of white and dark wooden touches makes the master bedroom spacious and warm. The wardrobe, the dressing unit as well as the window seat are very storage-friendly and impress with their sleekness.


The TV unit is very minimalistic yet elegant. It features an overhead shelf and cabinets for display and storage respectively.

Amazing functionality!

We love how the wardrobe in this bedroom has been attached with a study station on the right to make the most of this wall. The study station is a clever mix of open shelves, drawers and a couple of cabinets.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


