A fashionable and well furnished 2bhk flat in Pune

A small home doesn’t mean it can’t be fashionable enough. This 2bhk flat in Pune for instance is a classy blend of modern furniture, soothing hues and stylish designs. Rendered by the interior architects at Shubhchintan, the interior of this apartment has been planned in such a way that everything looks aesthetic as well as comfy. Elegant wooden touches, trendy storage solutions, cosy fabrics and contemporary lighting make this home very impressive.
A large wood, white and glass temple in the entrance foyer makes for an auspicious touch. From here, you can admire the bright and inviting living area, as well as a bit of the dining.
Neat couches, soft grey and white tones, and fashionable lighting are the reasons why the living space looks so elegant and modern. Printed cushions and curtain and dark wood break the monotony of neutrals.
From this angle, it is easy to appreciate the trendy TV unit in white and dark wood. It extends to the right to form a workstation of sorts, complete with an ottoman.
The living area is separated from the dining with the help of a very trendy wood and white shelf. The dining furniture is in dark wood and very classy.
Whites and creams make this bedroom appear spacious, bright and very relaxing. Sleek dark wooden elements add warmth and personality to the space, while the printed panel behind the bed and the curtains offer visual interest. The bedding is printed and pretty too.
Another view reveals the wall to wall inbuilt wardrobe here. Glossy and sliding white doors, a large dressing mirror and funky handles make this storage unit fascinating.
Take another tour - A small and stylish flat in Visakhapatnam