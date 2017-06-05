Modern and stylish ideas for a beautiful home in Hyderabad

If you are looking for creative ideas to make your home beautiful and special, this tour in Hyderabad will surely inspire you. From elegant wallpapers to fashionable modular kitchens and artistic false ceilings, you will come across images that will feed your imagination efficiently. While wallpapers can spice up your plain walls, false ceilings can lend a unique edge to any ordinary room. And to ensure a smooth and hassle-free lifestyle, you definitely need a modular kitchen with lots of storage space and trendy appliances. So read on to know more about the attractive creations by the interior designers and decorators at Eight Streaks Interiors.
Rendered chiefly in black and white, this stylish modular kitchen looks timeless. Glossy cabinets, neat handles, modern appliances and sober backsplash tiles complete the look here.
Thanks to the subtle yet elegant wallpaper, the dark wooden TV unit stands out stylishly. Sleek lines, overhead cubbies and floating shelves make this unit aesthetic as well as functional.
Circular patterns on the wallpaper make it a stunning backdrop for this S-shaped TV unit. What a fashionable idea!
This cream-coloured wallpaper with pale mauve prints all over makes for a very soothing sight in this bedroom.
Different shades of pink ranging from bold to pastel make this kitchen a stunning place to experiment with food. We love the funky tiles on the backsplash as well as the smooth practical cabinets.
White and green join hands for a lively and youthful look in this kitchen. Neat cabinets offer tons of storage room, while the overhead ones feature glass doors to make finding things easier.
Orange and blue make a striking statement on the trendy false ceiling here. Shapes inspired by geometry make for a neat look.
Sleek wooden strips lend elegance and warmth to this smooth white ceiling here.
This false ceiling wows with wooden lines all around and a pair of wooden curves in the centre. The overall impact is very artistic.
