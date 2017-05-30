Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful apartment with unique ideas

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

Holiday apartments (even if we don’t have one of our own) inspire us and give us ideas for refreshing the look of our homes, optimizing space, decorating with natural elements and taking full advantage of the view. In homify, we always want to show you inspiring ideas with diverse projects so that through them you can appreciate different decorative solutions.  We also like to help you to explore places that showcase the incredible works of professionals

This is the case with this holiday apartment, which opened its doors to allow us to stroll through the interiors to discover elements, from the simplest to the most luxurious. Undoubtedly, you will want to apply a lot of these ideas after seeing the pictures.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

​1. Simple units, but with all the comforts

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Usually, holiday apartments have many options available for accommodation, from single rooms for a couple or family, to apartments equipped with everything. This single room has a double bed, but also a double sofa-bed for extra space.

2. A marriage of elements for two

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Now we have a look at a double room, perfect for a couple. It includes the double bed, plus an attached bathroom with all amenities, besides a sofa and a small divan for seating.

3. The view of a larger and more luxurious room

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Now, we show you the interior of a master bedroom, but one with more space and luxury. It has a king-size bed that is open to the bathroom, which has a large tub, and the walk-in closet with enough space to store all belongings.

4. Two sinks in the bathroom

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern bathroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

As if all the luxury and comfort of a large tub and the dressing room weren’t enough, we can also see the double, his & hers sink – perfect for the couple. The materials used are stone, wood and big mirrors that not only allow greater amplitude, but better illumination due to the great amount of natural light that is reflected.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dressing room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO


5. With an enviable view from the bed

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

In addition to all the luxuries that are included in this room, there is also an incredible view that can be appreciated without even having to get out of bed. Who wouldn’t want to wake up like that?!

6. With an open kitchen and dining room

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Now, we appreciate all the necessary amenities this holiday apartment provides for guests to enjoy a long vacation. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and essential cooking implements. The breakfast bar also serves as a dining table, for enjoying a special meal with family or friends.

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern dining room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

7. A beautiful living room to enjoy

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern living room
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Facing the kitchen and the dining table, we have the living room that includes, a couple of sofas, chairs and even a pouf that turn this area into a very cozy and modern space. It has a tropical décor theme, worthy of the climate of the place, with neutral and warm colors, which in turn include different textures that together bring this amazing result.

8. The balcony or mini-terrace

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

In addition to all the beautiful elements in the interior, the apartment also includes a lovely terrace or large balcony, which has a dining table and lounge chairs – perfect for a bit of sun or to eat while enjoying the good weather and the view.

9. The perfect place to relax

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

We finish the tour of this beautiful property from behind the pair of woven chairs in front of the balcony or the terrace. They are perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine or your favorite drink, while enjoying the incredible view of the sea. It’s a suitable place to watch the sunset in the company of that special someone.

Stimmug y Stimmug 2, ARCE FLORIDA ARCE FLORIDA Classic style kitchen Wood Wood effect
ARCE FLORIDA

ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA
ARCE FLORIDA

See for A modern Mumbai apartment with a killer view for more ideas.

An elegant Bangalore home of 1744sqft
Which part of this lovely apartment is your favourite? Respond in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks