A beautiful apartment with unique ideas

Holiday apartments (even if we don’t have one of our own) inspire us and give us ideas for refreshing the look of our homes, optimizing space, decorating with natural elements and taking full advantage of the view. In homify, we always want to show you inspiring ideas with diverse projects so that through them you can appreciate different decorative solutions. We also like to help you to explore places that showcase the incredible works of professionals.
This is the case with this holiday apartment, which opened its doors to allow us to stroll through the interiors to discover elements, from the simplest to the most luxurious. Undoubtedly, you will want to apply a lot of these ideas after seeing the pictures.
Usually, holiday apartments have many options available for accommodation, from single rooms for a couple or family, to apartments equipped with everything. This single room has a double bed, but also a double sofa-bed for extra space.
Now we have a look at a double room, perfect for a couple. It includes the double bed, plus an attached bathroom with all amenities, besides a sofa and a small divan for seating.
Now, we show you the interior of a master bedroom, but one with more space and luxury. It has a king-size bed that is open to the bathroom, which has a large tub, and the walk-in closet with enough space to store all belongings.
As if all the luxury and comfort of a large tub and the dressing room weren’t enough, we can also see the double, his & hers sink – perfect for the couple. The materials used are stone, wood and big mirrors that not only allow greater amplitude, but better illumination due to the great amount of natural light that is reflected.
In addition to all the luxuries that are included in this room, there is also an incredible view that can be appreciated without even having to get out of bed. Who wouldn’t want to wake up like that?!
Now, we appreciate all the necessary amenities this holiday apartment provides for guests to enjoy a long vacation. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances and essential cooking implements. The breakfast bar also serves as a dining table, for enjoying a special meal with family or friends.
Facing the kitchen and the dining table, we have the living room that includes, a couple of sofas, chairs and even a pouf that turn this area into a very cozy and modern space. It has a tropical décor theme, worthy of the climate of the place, with neutral and warm colors, which in turn include different textures that together bring this amazing result.
In addition to all the beautiful elements in the interior, the apartment also includes a lovely terrace or large balcony, which has a dining table and lounge chairs – perfect for a bit of sun or to eat while enjoying the good weather and the view.
We finish the tour of this beautiful property from behind the pair of woven chairs in front of the balcony or the terrace. They are perfect for relaxing with a glass of wine or your favorite drink, while enjoying the incredible view of the sea. It’s a suitable place to watch the sunset in the company of that special someone.
See for A modern Mumbai apartment with a killer view for more ideas.