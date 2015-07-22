5 bohemian design ideas for homes

Bohemian design can be defined as unconventional and artistic, or as a stylish expression of the bohemian lifestyle.The bohemian design ideas featured here can best be described as contemporary hippie chic and eclectic. Eclectic design developed as a result of an art movement called eclecticism, which is based on the philosophy of combining different styles from different time periods.

A home is an extension of one's self, and this home is the bohemian rhapsody of the adventurous, free spirit. The bohemian designs featured here create a laid-back, fun environment where you can chill-out and find inspiration at the same time. The environment it creates is anything but rigid, and allows plenty of space for creativity to blossom.

This ideabook features living room and bedroom ideas with a bohemian design, and also some avant-gardist furniture, decor, and carpets.