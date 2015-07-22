5 bohemian design ideas for homes

Bohemian design can be defined as unconventional and artistic, or as a stylish expression of the bohemian lifestyle.The bohemian design ideas featured here can best be described as contemporary hippie chic and eclectic. Eclectic design developed as a result of an art movement called eclecticism, which is based on the philosophy of combining different styles from different time periods.
A home is an extension of one's self, and this home is the bohemian rhapsody of the adventurous, free spirit. The bohemian designs featured here create a laid-back, fun environment where you can chill-out and find inspiration at the same time. The environment it creates is anything but rigid, and allows plenty of space for creativity to blossom.
This ideabook features living room and bedroom ideas with a bohemian design, and also some avant-gardist furniture, decor, and carpets.
This bohemian style room features organic motifs on the wall and varicoloured textured glass on a wooden background. The earthy monochrome exudes a natural ambiance creating an ideal background to throw in a a few splashes of colour and eclectic designs.
This room is designed by The Orange Lane, a multi-award winning design firm based in India. The principle designer, Shabnam Gupta, was listed as the 10 best designers to look out for by Forbes India in 2010.The Orange Lane is well recognised for its eclectic designs.
This playful, unconventional bedroom is suggestive of a space where you can take things more lightly and and fly out of your window to Neverland like Peter Pan. During childhood we often play imaginative games in the bedroom. However, as adults, life becomes more serious, but we can always create a safe place to sleep, play, and dream.
The yellow and green colour combinations paint the bedroom with a festive Brazilian feel, while the wooden furniture and flooring make it cosy and warm. The palm tree motifs on the mellow yellow wall make the bedroom tropical and sunny. It's easy to imagine waking up in a good mood in this bedroom and whistling some happy reggae tunes as you get ready to start the day. The carefree attitude of this bedroom and its breezy casualness will blow away all your worries in the wind, so you can lay your head down in peace.
This unconventional bedroom design creates good vibrations, and is a great space to begin and end your days.
The eclectic living room featured here is an artistically mismatched, colourful space—a melting pot of a variety of styles. Eclectic design often combines the old with the new, and fuses a variety of styles to create harmony in what may seem to be chaos. With an eclectic design, you can bring together your grandmother's coffee table with your favourite piece of contemporary art, and still pull it off.
The eclectic style of this living room is brought together by contrasting various colours, textures, and patterns. Notice how the black and white lampshade creates a contrast with the colourful cushions yet harmoniously integrates the environment by matching the black and white poster on the wall. This is art, and art inspires art.The artistic design of this eclectic living room inspires artistic ideas - allowing plenty of freedom when it comes to adding new furniture or decor.
This living room is the complete opposite of boring, instead it conjures up interesting conversations and out-of-the-box ideas. The eclectic design is very bohemian as it is artistic and allows you to be adventurous with your style.
These funky bohemian carpets rock the floor with their famous bohemians and psychedelic motifs. These magic carpets are made out of high quality New Zealand wool, and will take you to a whole new world of rock and roll, revolution, and psychedelic bliss. These carpets will get your feet tapping and lift your spirits.
This groovy armchair features a famous bohemian and renegade, Jesus. This piece of furniture is the bohemian rhapsody of seekers and rebels. Jesus sits in a lotus position under a Bodhi tree surrounded with colourful, funky patterns, and invites you to sit, meditate, relax, and rejuvenate your spirit. It is a religious experience not to stand out.
The bright, intense colours and intricate patterns are visually stimulating and attractive.The patterns and colours also have a very 60's feel, and is a good mix and match with more modern or minimalist looking furniture.
Each armchair is handmade and has its own individual patterns, so no chair will look the same. This unique armchair is charming in a groovy kind of way, and will add character to a bohemian design.
For more bohemian style interior inspiration, take a look at these unique timepieces for your wall.