An inspiring home extension

The process of extending a home is always a time of challenges, self-doubt, and turbulence. However, through the hardships there's always reward for the risks taken, and for the effort involved throughout the process.

Today on homify, we are fortunate to take a look inside a recently extended home. It’s another amazing project from one of our favourite home design experts at DDWH architects. Their clients had requested a renovation that would meet their growing needs, and to give their home an amazing modernisation. Continue reading to see how they managed to pull it off.