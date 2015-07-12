Your browser is out-of-date.

An inspiring home extension

St John's Wood Town House, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
The process of extending a home is always a time of challenges, self-doubt, and turbulence. However, through the hardships there's always reward for the risks taken, and for the effort involved throughout the process. 

Today on homify, we are fortunate to take a look inside a recently extended home. It’s another amazing project from one of our favourite home design experts at DDWH architects. Their clients had requested a renovation that would meet their growing needs, and to give their home an amazing modernisation. Continue reading to see how they managed to pull it off.

Opening up

Rear Extension DDWH Architects Modern houses
To achieve a larger and more open layout, it was a necessity to extend the home by one level towards the rear of the property. In addition to the rear extension, a paved area was created which leads onto a freshly landscaped garden. Admire the connection between the indoor and outdoor zones thanks to the wall of sliding panel doors. On occasions when there's warm weather the doors can slide to one side for an easy transition between spaces. 

Another perspective

St John's Wood Town House, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
Ddwh architects undertook an extensive amount of works to ensure there was a perfect alignment between the internal ground floor level and the paving area. From this angle we can begin to appreciate just how effortless the transition between internal and external spaces is.

The dining area feels so spacious thanks to the retractable sliding panels which bring much needed light into the room and provides diners with uninterrupted views of the garden.

A natural element

Staircase DDWH Architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Perhaps the most outstanding addition to the home has been the choice of timber used to clad the some internal walls and the staircase. The timber fits perfectly amongst the homes muted colour scheme backdrop.

The living spaces

St John's Wood Town House, DDWH Architects DDWH Architects Modern living room
From this perspective, we can appreciate the homes new open plan layout which stretches the entire distance between the homes entrance and the rear. Here, the open layout not only offers that sought after modern lifestyle, but it's also a welcoming space to relax. 

New look bathroom

Bathroom DDWH Architects Modern bathroom
Lastly we take a look inside the new bathroom. In this modern bathroom black mosaic tiles of the rear shower area have been chosen in conjunction with large charcoal tiling that been used for all the other surfaced areas. The mosaic tiles distinct look drawers the gaze, whilst timber cabinetry pairs beautifully with the dual ceramic sinks. 

For ideas to give your bathroom a much needed make-over why not click the link below?

Bathroom tile design ideas

How would you spend your time inside this modern extension? Let us know in the comments section. 


