A modern marvel in the countryside

Internally, the home expresses itself much like you'd expect—bright and open. An all-white colour scheme throughout the home emphasises the homes open plan layout and vastness. Time will be spent relaxing on the leather couches gazing out of the wonderful glazing which extends throughout the entire lower level.

Admire the minimalist inspiration here with every design detail and décor aspect being simple and thoughtful. We especially love the hanging lighting above the dining table. Though it retains an all white shade, the form of the lighting is a unique shape that brings interest to the space.