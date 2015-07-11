Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern marvel in the countryside

Luke Riley Luke Riley
woning te Overijse
Sitting amongst green rolling hills you'll find a home that stands out from all the other houses in the area. It's a home that displays the best of modern, contemporary home design both on the inside and out, with amazing aspects around every corner. Hasa architects were the firm that oversaw the construction of the home from start to finish, and ensured that the home met their clients every desire. Let's begin our tour. 

Picture perfect

woning te Overijse
Looking towards the exterior, we are immediately struck by the homes bold form. It's a design that's shaped by symmetrical forms of vast glazing, and a brick façade that is devoid of any detailing. Offering panoramic views of the country surrounds the glazing ensures that within any room of the home there's another unique angle of the nature outside. 

An all-white space

woning te Overijse
Internally, the home expresses itself much like you'd expect—bright and open. An all-white colour scheme throughout the home emphasises the homes open plan layout and vastness. Time will be spent relaxing on the leather couches gazing out of the wonderful glazing which extends throughout the entire lower level. 

Admire the minimalist inspiration here with every design detail and décor aspect being simple and thoughtful. We especially love the hanging lighting above the dining table. Though it retains an all white shade, the form of the lighting is a unique shape that brings interest to the space. 

Stairs leading up

woning te Overijse
Further inside the home, we step into a connecting space between the living zone and the upper floor. The all -white look is continued even on the staircase which has been completely painted white. 

Pure luxury

woning te Overijse
An important design aspect of the bathroom was for the owners to feel a sense of luxury and peacefulness. Unsurprisingly, hasa architects have been able to capture the sense of being in a 5 star hotel. There’s visual intrigue here thanks to the integration of bright accents in the bathroom fittings and lighting. However, the emphasis lies on the bold form of the standalone ceramic bathtub.

If you're intrigued by minimalist inspired house designs then be sure to check out the home in the link below. Named the Shell House, it's a Japanese influenced minimalist home that's sure to impress. 

Do you appreciate an all-white interior? Let us know your opinion below in the comments section.


