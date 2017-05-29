7 ideas to separate spaces with decorative walls

If you are looking to renovate your living room, office or any part of your home, the decorative walls are the jazziest thing you can do to spruce up the look.
After all, interiors that reflect the good taste and style of the owner, can make a house feel like a personal cocoon of personality and ease. The decision to remodel a space either indoors or outdoors, requires far sighted planning. There are a lot of elements to consider in the endeavour of decorative walls like space, materials, lighting among other things and budget to achieve the desired environment.
Here are some options you can choose from to make an addition to your home.
This is what we refer to when we talk about functionality. This wall divides the two rooms in a closed space while offering a wide view of the design.
A wide visual field is needed for this sort of wall. Whether made of artificial or natural materials, decorative walls will undoubtedly make any space special and unique.
Fine white stone never goes out of style and neither does this elegant staircase. Functional design is novel and timeless,and in the hands of an excellent craftsman can render personality to any everyday obstacle.
The decorative wall separates the living room from the staircase and offers safety and cover.
This is the Grow Architects option. A fireplace that is built into the decorative wall with digital controls to fascinate guests. This decorative wall is elegant and useful as it is sophisticated. Speaking in engineering terms, this wall contains an ingenious heating system. Perfect for homes in the mountains, it adds a touch of glamour; and is a very modern option.
Check out 5 fireplace ideas for the modern home here.
Wood and brick; the two have been friends for a very long time. Whether a home is set in wood or vice versa in stone, it is a combination that fascinates people. Use wood in dark tones against stone and the look is classy and timeless.
You can hire a designer to achieve the look that you desire.
Wood is stylish and functional and many of us crave it for a natural and easy atmosphere at home. What we have here is a versatile wall that also has a library or shelf to place objects including the TV. This design is perfect for a TV wall unit shared between two rooms.
For elegant but monotonous spaces, there’s nothing more ideal than a stone wall and fireplace. This rustic design is ideal for a cabin in cold weather, that makes the entire home very cosy and pleasant for the whole family.
Here’s an elegant fireplace that extends along the wall, offering more space and a fashionable way to get cosy.
The wall is a shared separation between the living room and the dining room and has the advantage of having a double function for both rooms.