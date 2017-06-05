Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern and elegant home in Kerala

Justwords Justwords
A Modern Elegant Feel, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern kitchen
Marrying modernity with the classic is a task indeed. But for the tried and tested hands of Premdas Krishna, eminent architects in Kerala, this is just an everyday affair. Their design vision has managed to bring much modern flair to the classic bearings of this home. The home has an eclectic feel that is born from the meeting of these two design schools, while elegance beams from every corner of the space. The home is a vision in grey and white, while many subtle hues and textures use this as their design playing field. Come and have a look at the details in this next home tour!

​Dripping Elegance in the Dining Room

The dining room is an eclectic space where we recognized many design schools and elements at play. A sense of drama comes through with the chairs that dominate the scene as they sit around an almost country style table. The chairs have classic pinch button features in a quirky style where the seat is fashioned from the age old foot stool style. The contemporary finishes come from the glass and cabinets installed on the walls while the end to end pelmets hold grey blue drapes. Industrial style lamps hang low for a playful effect.

​The Luxurious Master Suite

The master bedroom is a space which brings in many neat features along with much luxury. The teal and purple touches add quite a punch to this grey and white room. The room has a rustic appeal thanks to the stone tiled wall at the headboard side, while large windows on two walls bring in much natural light. The tiered platform bed makes for a luxurious feel while the rug breaks the monotony of white. The linear quality of the furniture and the abstract pattern on the rug ensures that the space is as contemporary as can be.

​Double Height Wonder in the Living Room

The first thing that you notice about the living room is the double height expanse that goes up in a vertical style. The domes of crystal lighting hang down in a becoming trio in this grey room. The grey couches on the three sides have sea glass hues for the cushions. Much symmetry dominates this formal space for an elegant look. The flourish on the beige rug is in ink blue while a purple patch appears on the painting below the large and quirky looking key. A panel on the side brings in a stone like texture, leveled for a more contemporary effect while a row of square skylights bring in even more natural light.

​Soothing Hues in the Kitchen

The kitchen has soothing neutral hues and black fittings for a well defined look. The curved island makes for a soft look here.

​The Simple Bedroom

Simple luxury comes through in this brown and white bedroom. The bed is an assembled piece with built in night stands while the drapes are pure sheer. A panel of yellow shines down the middle.

For more inspiring ideas, take a look at this article:A trendy 3bhk Bangalore flat designed in just 45 days!

8 रसोई युक्तियाँ जो पैसा और स्थान बचाये
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


