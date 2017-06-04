A contemporary Bangalore apartment full of wooden warmth

The Scaleinch Project in Bangalore involves the Law Royal Manor in Indira Nagar, an upmarket area of the tech city. The home is 2065 square feet, yet it looks even more expansive and inviting thanks to the use of wood in sleek and linear cuts and patterns. The home has been designed by interior designers and decorators at SCALE INCH PVT. LTD. with an eye on creating warmth even as the contemporary style quotient has been maintained. The best part about the wood that has been used for the furniture as well as the cabinetry and other aspects of decor, is that the pieces are functional even as they create a stylish look. Come and have a look at this home to know more!
The L shaped kitchen has plenty of ventilation and lots of room for storage thanks to the sturdy wooden cabinets. The beige tiles brings out the rich hue of the wood used here.
The tone for warmth has been set from the very moment that you enter the home. The saffron hued wood makes for an exotic and rich look with the door and crockery cabinet even as the designers have avoided creating an overwhelming look. This has been done by incorporating linear cuts and lines so that the space can actually breathe.
The white walls and the ceiling get the right pop with this all wooden nook. The wooden laminate clad area is an attractive one that offers much functionality with the shelves built into both sides of the corner. On one side, a bench has been installed while the other side holds the television.
The heavy looking wooden features of the lounge are tempered by the white marble flooring and the white walls along with the golden pops of light.
Classic beauty comes through in the living room where the curtain frame the large French windows and the expansive space sets the tone for luxurious times indeed! This room lies to one side of the entertainment lounge.
Thanks to the detailing that has been rendered to this space, the picture perfect design has been achieved. The wonderful golden glow in this area can be attributed to the chandelier on top with its many domes and the crystal lamp that drips down on one side. The domes flash a pretty pattern on the ceiling while the lights along the ceiling periphery make for a wholesome effect.
The prayer area is framed by these intricate doors that have a wonderfully meditative vibe. This area catches one attention thanks to the rustic bearing in the contemporary space.
The large bedroom has much storage on one side thanks to the bank of cupboards that have a laminate surface. This is the perfect contrast for the white walls of the room.
