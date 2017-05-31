Your browser is out-of-date.

20 low budget ideas to renovate your kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern kitchen
Most of the time that we are within the house is spent in the kitchen, and for this reason, it is important that we design it keeping all the essential factors in mind. Redesigning a kitchen does not mean that you have to spend your entire salary rather there are numerous alternatives cost way less and give out excellent results. 

Here are 20 low budget ideas to renovate your kitchen that you must consider.

1. Innovative shelves

Kitchen supplied by Home center homify Modern kitchen
homify

Kitchen supplied by Home center

homify
homify
homify

One of the best ideas to redesign your kitchen is by adding an innovative shelf that acts as a storage and partition at the same time.

2. Vertical space

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

You must always use the vertical space available in the kitchen to add as much storage as possible.

3. Utility hooks

Cocina Pequena, Modulor Arquitectura Modulor Arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Modulor Arquitectura

Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura
Modulor Arquitectura

There are various small utility items that are often hard to find and the best way to store them is by adding hooks whenever possible.

4. Drawer organizer

San Angel, 2M Arquitectura 2M Arquitectura Modern kitchen
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

One must make sure that all the drawers in their kitchen are divided and have organizers so that you can store different items as per their categories.

5. Corner storage

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Most of us waste the corner space available in our kitchen, and the best way to deal with this is by adding corner storage like seen in the picture.

6. Kitchen window

Shah Parivar Bungalow, ZEAL Arch Designs ZEAL Arch Designs Modern kitchen Tap,Kitchen sink,Cabinetry,Countertop,Sink,Plumbing fixture,Property,Window,Kitchen,Building
ZEAL Arch Designs

Shah Parivar Bungalow

ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs
ZEAL Arch Designs

You must always make sure that your kitchen has a window which will allow fresher to circulate properly within the room.


7. Counter lights

3bhk, I - design interior designer's I - design interior designer's Modern kitchen Plywood Brown
I—design interior designer&#39;s

3bhk

I - design interior designer's
I—design interior designer&#39;s
I - design interior designer's

To make your kitchen well lit add counter lights as the designer has done for this room.

8. Cabinet doors

kitchen front & side counters Bluebell Interiors Modern kitchen Plywood Beige Cabinetry,Kitchen sink,Sink,Tap,Property,Countertop,Building,Drawer,Kitchen,Kitchen stove
Bluebell Interiors

kitchen front & side counters

Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors
Bluebell Interiors

Another great way to renovate your kitchen without making major changes is by replacing your cabinet doors to something more beautiful.

9. Pull out racks

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Incorporating similar looking pull out racks in dead corners is another great way of using the available space well.

10. Kitchen island

Breakfast counter homify Modern kitchen
homify

Breakfast counter

homify
homify
homify

Adding a kitchen island does not mean that you have to waste an enormous amount of space. You can also incorporate sleek looking kitchen island like shown in the picture.

11. Kitchen sink

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore, HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd Asian style kitchen Plywood White Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Furniture,Kitchen,Kitchen sink,Wood,Sink,Kitchen appliance,Interior design
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

4BHK Home Interior End to End Turnkey Project @ Whitefield Bangalore

HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd
HCD DREAM Interior Solutions Pvt Ltd

If you want to make, your kitchen look beautiful without spending a lot of money, then replace the sink and the top of the room.

12. New pipelines

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

Make sure that all the pipelines in your kitchen are renewed and tucked away in a cabinet so that it looks modern and clean.

13. Area partition

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad, Ar. Sandeep Jain Ar. Sandeep Jain Modern kitchen Property,Furniture,Cabinetry,Countertop,Interior design,Kitchen,Building,Tap,Kitchen appliance,Floor
Ar. Sandeep Jain

Villa Interiors at Ghaziabad

Ar. Sandeep Jain
Ar. Sandeep Jain
Ar. Sandeep Jain

If your dining room and kitchen are next to each other than incorporating a designer partition is an excellent way to set a visual limit.

14. Counter space

Feel Beauty of Richness.., Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Classic style kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Feel Beauty of Richness..

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

One should always create the maximum amount of counter space in the kitchen so that it is easy for two or three people to work together.

15. Curtains

Cocinas, Persianas La Sombra Persianas La Sombra Modern kitchen
Persianas La Sombra

Persianas La Sombra
Persianas La Sombra
Persianas La Sombra

If your kitchen windows are facing direct sunlight, then you can also add curtains or screens that reflect the rays away from the kitchen.

16. Bright colours

Parallel Modular Kitchens Online homify Asian style kitchen Plywood modular kitchen,kitchen designs,parallel kitchen
homify

Parallel Modular Kitchens Online

homify
homify
homify

Adding a touch of bright colour in your kitchen is a great way of renovating the space and making it look lively at the same time.

17. Tiled back splash

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

the blue kitchen

ZERO9
ZERO9
ZERO9

If you want to make, your kitchen waterproof than the best way to do this is by adding a tiled backsplash.

18. Prints

MR. Sanjay , Shadab Anwari & Associates. Shadab Anwari & Associates. Modern kitchen Property,Cabinetry,Bathtub,Tap,Countertop,Product,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

MR. Sanjay

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

Adding prints to your kitchen layout is an excellent way to renovate the room without having to spend a lot.

19. Traditional touch

Acacias, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern kitchen
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

For those of you who have traditional cupboards and cabinets in their home adding it as a storage piece in your kitchen can be a great way to make it look classic.

20. Flowers

DOM NA MAZURACH / HOUSE IN MASURIA, Drob Design Drob Design Mediterranean style kitchen Beige
Drob Design

DOM NA MAZURACH / HOUSE IN MASURIA

Drob Design
Drob Design
Drob Design

To make your kitchen smell good at all times, add potted plants wherever possible. This will also make your kitchen look beautiful for the lowest possible amount.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


