A beautiful and welcoming home in Kerala

The latest home tour is one that warms the heart from within even as it makes for a trend setting look. This home has been designed by Premdas Krishna, a team of architects from Kerala, with the warmth of wood and the razor sharp lines and contours of all things modern. This home says it all with plenty of panache and lofty contemporary ideals that have so far been unmatched. Take a look at the exotic look and the linear vibe of this home in our next home tour!
The living room nearby has a retro style setting with its petal shaped and rose hued couches. The couches have been layered with cushion in many shapes and a few colors that pop like the distinct emerald green hue. The abstract print on the rug and the television held on the wooden panel along with the pillars and false ceiling creates a neat statement in brown and white.
The dining room of the home is a true design delight with its curved and ribbed chairs that have strokes of wood. The dark grain has been matched well by the contrasting Scandinavian style table in front which makes for a neat yet playful setting. The industrial style black lamps help in grounding the pieces well while the white shelves on the wooden panel makes for a reverse statement of style. Wood can be seen on the part spiral staircase on the side as well as the panel that holds the ceiling fan above.
The monochrome kitchen could have come across as a boring space if the designers had not brought in a generous dose of color. The pillar box red appliances and the grey wall at the far end make for an airy and bright feel while the black cabinets create a well grounded and wholesome look here. Creamy white drapes the rest of the walls.
One of the living rooms of the home has a low slung L shaped sofa for much comfort. The earthy feel of the fabric and the large cushions make this a cosy space. The horizontal panel with the three dimensional play of tiles makes for a dramatic statement with understated glory and the rust hues stand out in their patches. The zany false ceiling lifts the entire scheme to designer heights.
The wooden contours can be seen in their linear beauty as they hold the glass panels of the entrance to this area. The crystal chandelier dipped in black on top makes for a stunning contrast here.
The foyer where the staircase begins is one that has a surprising aqua wall in muted hues and some greenery while a lit up circle sits encased in black tiles.
For more design ideas, take a look at -A 3-storied Chennai house with bright and trendy interiors