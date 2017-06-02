A beautiful and colourful home in Kerala

Color can do a lot of things for the senses. Sometimes, it can create a quirky look and feel, while at other times, it can bring in much drama to create an elegant and luxurious space. The latter is true for the next home that we are busy touring today. This home comes at us like a breath of fresh air thanks to the play of colors and the drama of the lighting used in the various spaces. Take a look at this next home which has been designed by Premdas Krishna, architects in Kerala.
This eclectic living room is one that plays with plenty of color even in the elegant and neutral surroundings. While the main pieces of furniture are in plush neutral hues, the cushions and the accent wall have been done up in varied colors like pink and red to bring in a contrast of sorts. The lighting in the ceiling
The quirky elegance of the dining room has been rendered in an understated way. Here too, the lighting in the ceiling plays the starring role. A massive feather, mirrors, teal chairs and dark flooring all come together for a theatrical play of design.
This is the perfect spot for prayer with the meditative lighting stenciled over the head of Lord Krishna, while the statue sits over a granite slab and a wooden placed on top of it. The frame of the wall is an exotic one with elegance gilded all around for a beatific effect.
The bedroom has a flowing drape for the bedding as it descends in shades of green over the bed to form a comfortable looking space. The ivory cupboards and the muted jungle treetops on the wallpaper makes for a creative look when placed with each other. The rest of the space has white furniture underscored by lighting.
The kitchen of the home brings in a cheery pink and white combination for some pastel play. The glossy dining table up front with its rounded backs for the wooden chairs, softens the look even more. The lighting in the ceiling casts a wonderful glow over the proceedings here while the print on the tiles makes for some floral appeal.
The billiards table is probably the last thing that will catch your eye in the powerful looking space where the lighting does all the talking. The lighting has been arranged in a rather artistic combination of hues and shapes. The curved arches overhead are in gold with white lights sprinkled in the grey ceiling. The white inverted Ls sit in a gradual descent on one side while the bar is a backlit wonder in crumpled gold, outlined by black tiles.