A grand home for a beautiful family in Kerala

Elegance is a matter of creating a grand statement with the most subtle design characters in attendance. This home has created a whole new world of elegance with its back to basic grandiose which shows us plenty of natural hued wood in its unpolished splendor and other such robust elements. The home has been designed by Premdas Krishna, a team of architects in Kerala, famed for its exotic woodwork and gilded workmanship. Take a look at this home tour to find out more!
The dining room has all the usual white elements - yet, these too have been presented with a twist. The wide floor tiles have been checkered with wooden finished line framing each tile, while the doors, windows and stairs are all solid wood. The dining table is a classic masterpiece with its curved contours for the chairs.
The home theatre is a dramatic one with a contoured false ceiling that descends upon the senses with many shades of blue lighting. The plush white couches ensure that you are comfortable while watching the huge screen set on a blackened wall, while white defines the rest of the space.
The home’s nursery is a joy in shades of blue and yellow. The distinct characters like Tweety Bird can be seen enlarged on one wall while a dream like stencil has been circled around the white fan hanging from the ceiling. The bunk bed and cupboards bring on a charming and neat finish.
The main living room of the home is a contemporary one with many classic elements. A three dimensional artistic panel on the grey walls commands one’s attention as it holds the whitened deer head. The classic couches and the solid tables make for a stunning statement as do the double height windows and heavy drapes. The white fireplace is the perfect finishing touch in this space while the chandelier overhead makes for a stunning statement in the sea of well lit squares.
The main entrance and lobby of the home have been done up in marble while the woodwork makes for a breath taking display of high design values. The lamp and the Lord Ganesha stenciled art adds to the wonderful aura of this area. The wood work is well balanced by the glass panels.
The bright and airy study is a simple space with a smattering of classic and contemporary pieces. The chest on one side holds all the paper work while the neat and slim shelves are lined with many books. A two seater dining table sits on one side and a white retro style chair gives company to the study table in the corner. Pista green curtains offer shade when the natural light pouring in from the large windows gets overwhelming!
