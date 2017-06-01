A grand home for a beautiful family in Kerala

The bright and airy study is a simple space with a smattering of classic and contemporary pieces. The chest on one side holds all the paper work while the neat and slim shelves are lined with many books. A two seater dining table sits on one side and a white retro style chair gives company to the study table in the corner. Pista green curtains offer shade when the natural light pouring in from the large windows gets overwhelming!

