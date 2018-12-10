Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous 3bhk apartment in Powai, Mumbai

Justwords Justwords
Residence at Powai, A Design Studio
A house becomes a home when you fill it with beautiful colours, elegant furniture, cosy textures and of course, your personality! So the interior designers and decorators at A Design Studio took special care while making this 3bhk flat perfect for a couple with a young daughter. Soft beiges, whites, greys and browns dominate all common areas and the master bedroom for a warm and relaxing feel. But the daughter’s bedroom is like a fairytale depicted in pink. The guest bedroom has been transformed into a stylish den of sorts. Fashionable lighting and the innovative use of mirrors have also given this residence a unique edge.

Creative touch

Living Room
A Design Studio

Living Room

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

The wall behind the side cabinet in the dining area has been clad with diamond-shaped mirrors. The effect is glamorous and this also enhances the spacious feel of the common area.

Elegant living and dining

Living Room
A Design Studio

Living Room

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

Neat and trendy furniture, soothing hues and a stunning chandelier make the living and dining areas impressive. The warm beige wall holds a striking collage of monochrome artworks, while a striped rug in the living area offers visual layers.

Funky den

Den Area
A Design Studio

Den Area

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

White walls, a warm wooden floor, and neat modern furniture make the den ideal for relaxing, reading or daydreaming. The colourful artworks lend life here, while the indirect lighting strips on the ceiling make the room funky.

Den Area
A Design Studio

Den Area

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

A different view reveals the sleek and contemporary TV unit and a massive mirrored wall cladding on the right. Using such a large mirror here helps in making the den appear spacious and bright.

Fashionable master bedroom

Master BEdroom
A Design Studio

Master BEdroom

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

Smooth white surfaces, abundant natural light, and a trendy false ceiling are the highlights of this master bedroom. Brown drapes and a jazzy printed rug break the monotony of white. The stylish white bed features a leatherette headboard and mirrored panelling above. What a grand effect!

Straight out from a fairytale

Residence at Powai
A Design Studio

Residence at Powai

A Design Studio
A Design Studio
A Design Studio

Splashes of pink on the pretty printed wallpaper, the closet doors, the study unit and the bedding make a very feminine and charming statement in the daughter’s room. Floral and tree motifs and circular prints on the rug liven up the modern white furniture here.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


