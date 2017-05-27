Your browser is out-of-date.

13 ideas for adding a balcony to your façade

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Vivienda Unifamiliar, Valy
All houses have internal and external spaces, and each of them fulfils a function. However, there are also some intermediate spaces that allow us to appreciate the outdoors when we are inside and enjoy a 360-degree view of the surroundings. This is the balcony – the favourite of every grandmother. I’m sure you can remember your grandmother sitting in a wicker chair at dusk, watching the sunset and waving to neighbours passing by.

Today, we look at ideas for creating balconies to remember our grandmothers and relive their experience of having this area in the home.

1. A perfect balcony

Casa en country C.U.B.A. - Fatima - Pcia de Buenos Aires, Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha &amp; Figueroa Bunge arquitectos
Rocha & Figueroa Bunge arquitectos

A completely modern balcony, this one is formed by a prominent vertical plane that holds a garden within its boundaries. It is almost unnoticeable and is perfect for observing.

​2. A small balcony

Vivienda Unifamiliar, Valy
Valy

Valy
Valy
Valy

A small balcony serves to observe visitors as they approach the door. An overhead extension created with masonry that is secured with a wrought-iron rail is all it takes to create a wonderful design.

3. Semi-circular, with great character

Casa Estilo Clásica en Luján, Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste

Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste
Opra Nova—Arquitectos—Buenos Aires—Zona Oeste
Opra Nova - Arquitectos - Buenos Aires - Zona Oeste

This semicircular balcony resembles a majestic podium. It has great presence and serves as the cover to the vestibule leading inside the house, while simultaneously providing a space for observation and rest.

4. Simple and refreshing

Casa en Barrio Cerrado, Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.
Fainzilber Arqts.

If you want a design that is more tropical and less ostentatious, a large balcony with a bamboo pergola will be perfect for sipping a Pina Colada and enjoying the sun.

5. Simple and functional

Obra Europa, Silvana Valerio
Silvana Valerio

Silvana Valerio
Silvana Valerio
Silvana Valerio

If you want a small observation space as well as an indication of entrance into the house, a balcony that covers the access space is useful and serves the purpose well.

6. Taking advantage of the width

Sobradinho linhas retas , Barbara Oriani Arquiteta
Barbara Oriani Arquiteta

Barbara Oriani Arquiteta
Barbara Oriani Arquiteta
Barbara Oriani Arquiteta

In a design, like this one, you can create a balcony without a boundary, using a transparent railing, to bring a feeling of width and airiness.


7. Sensational

Casa M, Estudio PM
Estudio PM

Estudio PM
Estudio PM
Estudio PM

In a monumental home, you can have a big balcony that is almost lost in the large facade. It looks like a detached terrace that serves as an anteroom as well as a cover over the entrance at the garden level.

8. In harmony with nature

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A delicate, subtle and sublime design, this balcony uses wood as its main material on the pergola and roof. The area is narrow, like a corridor, and has a modern and see-through glass rail.

9. Glass to open the space

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Another way to create a balcony is to remove one of the external walls and install a glass and wood railing. The balcony remains within the façade, while fulfilling the desired function.

​10. Creating more open spaces

Residência Santa Cruz do Sul - RS, d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

This balcony is created along the angled turns in the facade and is covered by the planes that shelter it, except for the rail that uses glass to make it imperceptible.

​11. Plants as the main feature in the balcony

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

For nature lovers, we present this balcony where the glass rail is supported by a floor planter, making the vegetation appear to be the protective barrier.

12. Eclectic and well-marked

Fabricantes de Cantera, Canteras Villa Miranda
Canteras Villa Miranda

Canteras Villa Miranda
Canteras Villa Miranda
Canteras Villa Miranda

We now look at an example that is reminiscent of our grandmother's house. It’s an eclectic design, where the balcony is an extension of the ground-floor columns, marking the access to the home.

​13. Minimalist, beautiful and contemporary

CASA EV, FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS
FERAARQUITECTOS

This is a contemporary design, where the exterior spaces such as terrace and balcony are formed by vertical and horizontal planes joined together in a minimalist and subtle design.

See this ideabook for creating a better patio for your home.

Which of these designs will you copy for your home? Answer in the comments.


