13 ideas for adding a balcony to your façade

All houses have internal and external spaces, and each of them fulfils a function. However, there are also some intermediate spaces that allow us to appreciate the outdoors when we are inside and enjoy a 360-degree view of the surroundings. This is the balcony – the favourite of every grandmother. I’m sure you can remember your grandmother sitting in a wicker chair at dusk, watching the sunset and waving to neighbours passing by.
Today, we look at ideas for creating balconies to remember our grandmothers and relive their experience of having this area in the home.
A completely modern balcony, this one is formed by a prominent vertical plane that holds a garden within its boundaries. It is almost unnoticeable and is perfect for observing.
A small balcony serves to observe visitors as they approach the door. An overhead extension created with masonry that is secured with a wrought-iron rail is all it takes to create a wonderful design.
This semicircular balcony resembles a majestic podium. It has great presence and serves as the cover to the vestibule leading inside the house, while simultaneously providing a space for observation and rest.
If you want a design that is more tropical and less ostentatious, a large balcony with a bamboo pergola will be perfect for sipping a Pina Colada and enjoying the sun.
If you want a small observation space as well as an indication of entrance into the house, a balcony that covers the access space is useful and serves the purpose well.
In a design, like this one, you can create a balcony without a boundary, using a transparent railing, to bring a feeling of width and airiness.
In a monumental home, you can have a big balcony that is almost lost in the large facade. It looks like a detached terrace that serves as an anteroom as well as a cover over the entrance at the garden level.
A delicate, subtle and sublime design, this balcony uses wood as its main material on the pergola and roof. The area is narrow, like a corridor, and has a modern and see-through glass rail.
Another way to create a balcony is to remove one of the external walls and install a glass and wood railing. The balcony remains within the façade, while fulfilling the desired function.
This balcony is created along the angled turns in the facade and is covered by the planes that shelter it, except for the rail that uses glass to make it imperceptible.
For nature lovers, we present this balcony where the glass rail is supported by a floor planter, making the vegetation appear to be the protective barrier.
We now look at an example that is reminiscent of our grandmother's house. It’s an eclectic design, where the balcony is an extension of the ground-floor columns, marking the access to the home.
This is a contemporary design, where the exterior spaces such as terrace and balcony are formed by vertical and horizontal planes joined together in a minimalist and subtle design.
