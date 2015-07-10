A penthouse with eclectic charm

Even if living in a busy cosmopolitan city such as New York isn't for you, there's always interest in how people live within these active and exciting places. Arguably, it's within the homes of the rich and famous that really gets us captivated by the lifestyle.
Set amongst the forest of skyscrapers in New York is a penthouse apartment that is almost incomparable to anything we have seen on homify. Formed by combining two smaller apartments, the brand new apartment displays the same innovation and trend setting that the
Big Apple is known renown for. Though, it was actually a creative design team from Boston: General Assembly, which oversaw this fascinating project. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.
Stepping into the new apartment it would be near impossible to tell that this home was once two separate flats. The kitchen occupies a position next to the amazing glazing that extends across the entire wall. It would be difficult for the owners not to get distracted from their cooking with such picturesque views of New York's skyline on show. However, it is a kitchen that demands attention being decked out in top of the range appliances, beautiful timber cabinetry, and stone working surfaces.
Fine dining is ensured here with a long timber dining table which has been paired with a row of stool seats on one side, and three concrete block seating on the other. The miss-match of seating choices gives the space a particular industrial look.
There has been an exciting experiment of eclectic interior throughout the home, which is an emerging style of 2015. Eclectic style can be described as the mixing and matching of furnishing, accessories, and decorative items of different styles and looks. Together they fuse to create a mix of colours, shapes and textures. Though it is not all about randomness—all the design elements should be properly coordinate with a distinct outlook in mind.
Overall, the communal living area has been arranged to provide a perfect setting for hanging out after a long day of work. There has been a clear focus upon the choice of furniture here, with a comfy grey lounge and armchair housing multiple pillows of varying colours, sizes, and distinct patterns.
The architects have marked their signature design style by their particular use of timber, which is prominent all throughout the home. We love the interplay between the darkly shaded timber of the staircase base and the lighter stain of the vertical slates used for the barrier.
In a house of bold and creative design; it could be within the bedroom that this is the most expressive. Immediately drawing the attention is the jungle-themed print feature wall with its lush and colourful animation. In a house of bold statements it seems only necessary that the owner will sleep in a four-poster bed complete with fluffy linen and pillows…
