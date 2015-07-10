Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A penthouse with eclectic charm

Luke Riley Luke Riley
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Even if living in a busy cosmopolitan city such as New York isn't for you, there's always interest in how people live within these active and exciting places. Arguably, it's within the homes of the rich and famous that really gets us captivated by the lifestyle. 

Set amongst the forest of skyscrapers in New York is a penthouse apartment that is almost incomparable to anything we have seen on homify. Formed by combining two smaller apartments, the brand new apartment displays the same innovation and trend setting that the Big Apple is known renown for. Though, it was actually a creative design team from Boston: General Assembly, which oversaw this fascinating project. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off. 

Cooking with a view

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Stepping into the new apartment it would be near impossible to tell that this home was once two separate flats. The kitchen occupies a position next to the amazing glazing that extends across the entire wall. It would be difficult for the owners not to get distracted from their cooking with such picturesque views of New York's skyline on show. However, it is a kitchen that demands attention being decked out in top of the range appliances, beautiful timber cabinetry, and stone working surfaces.

Fine dining

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fine dining is ensured here with a long timber dining table which has been paired with a row of stool seats on one side, and three concrete block seating on the other. The miss-match of seating choices gives the space a particular industrial look. 

Eclectic style

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There has been an exciting experiment of eclectic interior throughout the home, which is an emerging style of 2015. Eclectic style can be described as the mixing and matching of furnishing, accessories, and decorative items of different styles and looks. Together they fuse to create a mix of colours, shapes and textures. Though it is not all about randomness—all the design elements should be properly coordinate with a distinct outlook in mind.

A place to relax

homify Modern media room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Overall, the communal living area has been arranged to provide a perfect setting for hanging out after a long day of work. There has been a clear focus upon the choice of furniture here, with a comfy grey lounge and armchair housing multiple pillows of varying colours, sizes, and distinct patterns. 

An eclectic style

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

The architects have marked their signature design style by their particular use of timber, which is prominent all throughout the home. We love the interplay between the darkly shaded timber of the staircase base and the lighter stain of the vertical slates used for the barrier.

A tropical jungle

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a house of bold and creative design; it could be within the bedroom that this is the most expressive. Immediately drawing the attention is the jungle-themed print feature wall with its lush and colourful animation. In a house of bold statements it seems only necessary that the owner will sleep in a four-poster bed complete with fluffy linen and pillows…

If you enjoyed looking through this penthouse then be sure to click the link below for a prestigious London penthouse located on the Strand. You wont believe the vertical garden that covers of 5 storeys!

Unbelievable London Penthouse

A charming country home
Are you a fan of the trending eclectic design as seen in the penthouse? Voice your opinion below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks