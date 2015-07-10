A penthouse with eclectic charm

Even if living in a busy cosmopolitan city such as New York isn't for you, there's always interest in how people live within these active and exciting places. Arguably, it's within the homes of the rich and famous that really gets us captivated by the lifestyle.

Set amongst the forest of skyscrapers in New York is a penthouse apartment that is almost incomparable to anything we have seen on homify. Formed by combining two smaller apartments, the brand new apartment displays the same innovation and trend setting that the Big Apple is known renown for. Though, it was actually a creative design team from Boston: General Assembly, which oversaw this fascinating project. Keep reading to see how they pulled it off.