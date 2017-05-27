Your browser is out-of-date.

12 things you should never do when decorating your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Фантазия, he.d group he.d group Industrial style bedroom Wood Grey
There are things that we do with good intentions that have the opposite effect when decorating. These terrible errors can cost you dearly when doing up the interiors of a home.

Before they leave you bedazzled and in a terrible mess, stop what you're doing if you spot these 12 warning signs while decorating because. There’s no turning back, pay attention, this list!!

From oddly coloured furniture to disastrous lighting, keep your eyes on high alert for these misconstrued recommendations when decorating the house.

1. Buy a large sofa

Apartamento Ribeirão Preto, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern living room
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Buy a sofa that is proportional to the size of the room that it will occupy. A sofa that is too large does not necessarily mean more comfort as it will take up all the space. Even worse, it might make the rest of the room look smaller!

Tip: A two seater instead of a large sofa can suffice.

2. It does not matter if you don’t have a theme!

Фантазия, he.d group he.d group Industrial style bedroom Wood Grey
he.d group

he.d group
he.d group
he.d group

Stop, that’s some really bad advice. Not having a theme can result in a room looking overburdened with texture, objects, colour and furniture. Wouldn’t it be better to fix a style and theme in advance, and then create a harmony around it?

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3. It takes just one original element to add personality

Departamento en La Cuesta , Interiores B.AP Interiores B.AP Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs Blue
Interiores B.AP

Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP
Interiores B.AP

Now hold on… a room may have only one personality, but it has many facets to that look. Decentralise the single element from the decor, and try to work with two or more elements to create harmony.

Tip: Work with a theme and you can’t go wrong. Harmony is key when choosing an ensemble of elements that lend focus to the decor.

4. Keep building on your old decor

Private Residence in Vilamoura Leonor Moreira Romba - Arquitecturas Modern living room
Leonor Moreira Romba—Arquitecturas

Private Residence in Vilamoura

Leonor Moreira Romba - Arquitecturas
Leonor Moreira Romba—Arquitecturas
Leonor Moreira Romba - Arquitecturas

Over the years decor can pile up in a home like designer shoes in a supermodel's closet. Not all decor is timeless, and sometimes your favourite may go out of style.

Depending on the theme you want to continue your decor with, you may have to put some furniture or wall hangings away in storage. The idea is to keep your design look fresh and in-sync all year round.

Tip: Put away old furniture or sell it online, so that you can make room for better things!

5. The floor is the last place you should think about

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is where good planning comes into play. All your furniture goes on the floor, so it is the first place you should look before you start decor.

Wood, granite, ceramic, stone or planks, carpeting creates the general atmosphere of a living space, that becomes more defined with furniture and decor.

6. Keep your kitchen fully equipped

Home staging: Appartment sold in 12 days, Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Modern kitchen Wood Beige
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

True, a fully equipped kitchen can sometimes give life’s greatest satisfactions, but is there such a thing as an over-equipped kitchen.

Avoid the clutter and keep your everyday utensils and equipment ready to use at hand. However, keeping kitchen equipment and furniture that you use only once a year. Instead, store them away for when you need them.

Also checkout simple ideas for narrow kitchens here.


7. Always use bright colours

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Too many bright colours could mean a volcano for the eyes, that may prove too overwhelming to handle for a living space.

Instead, use several bright tones that are kept in balance by plain neutral tones in the background. Experimenting with colours that are fresh tones is better when using neutral colours like white or pastels in the background.

8. Choose carpeting over rugs

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Choosing fabric flooring is a tricky business. It’s important to choose a fabric that fits the season, and survives the changing fashion in decor.

A better substitute is a rug that is easy to store away, clean and adjust around the home based on the kind of furniture you have.

9. Have more texture walls

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

Texture looks great when it is incorporated into the wall of the decor however, you must remember that is the first thing that your guests see when they walk into the home.

To avoid Faux-pas caused by an overly textured wall, go for a wall with a smooth plastered finish and highlight with pottery at the floor level for more texture.

10. Recycle as much as you can

The Cotton Exchange - Bedroom Jigsaw Interior Architecture BedroomAccessories & decoration
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

The Cotton Exchange—Bedroom

Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture
Jigsaw Interior Architecture

Yes, it’s true that recycling is an important aspect of conserving the environment. It’s also a great way to decorate your home, however you should know exactly how to recycle.

Sometimes you just can’t incorporate a piece of furniture that has outlived its time. In that case give it away.

11. Improvise on furniture

Printworks, Prestigious Textiles Prestigious Textiles Modern living room
Prestigious Textiles

Printworks

Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles
Prestigious Textiles

Improvising is one part of creating spectacular results, however it must be done aesthetically and judiciously.

While using a large cushion as a table looks aesthetic, it may not always be useful, or vice versa. It’s always better to practice safe improvisation!

12. Use lots of family photos

Clorofilia 2015, Clorofilia Clorofilia Modern living room
Clorofilia

Clorofilia
Clorofilia
Clorofilia

It is true that using family photos can lend a homely feel to a living space. However, using too many pictures can confuse the eye and lose its appeal. 

Instead, pick  a few photos for colour, charm and style and use them as wall hangings. Accentuate the space with more curios and other wall hangings to create harmony on the photo wall.

Which tips from here helped you the most? Let us know in the comments!


