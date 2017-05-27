12 things you should never do when decorating your home

There are things that we do with good intentions that have the opposite effect when decorating. These terrible errors can cost you dearly when doing up the interiors of a home.
Before they leave you bedazzled and in a terrible mess, stop what you're doing if you spot these 12 warning signs while decorating because. There’s no turning back, pay attention, this list!!
From oddly coloured furniture to disastrous lighting, keep your eyes on high alert for these misconstrued recommendations when decorating the house.
Buy a sofa that is proportional to the size of the room that it will occupy. A sofa that is too large does not necessarily mean more comfort as it will take up all the space. Even worse, it might make the rest of the room look smaller!
Tip: A two seater instead of a large sofa can suffice.
Stop, that’s some really bad advice. Not having a theme can result in a room looking overburdened with texture, objects, colour and furniture. Wouldn’t it be better to fix a style and theme in advance, and then create a harmony around it?
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
Now hold on… a room may have only one personality, but it has many facets to that look. Decentralise the single element from the decor, and try to work with two or more elements to create harmony.
Tip: Work with a theme and you can’t go wrong. Harmony is key when choosing an ensemble of elements that lend focus to the decor.
Over the years decor can pile up in a home like designer shoes in a supermodel's closet. Not all decor is timeless, and sometimes your favourite may go out of style.
Depending on the theme you want to continue your decor with, you may have to put some furniture or wall hangings away in storage. The idea is to keep your design look fresh and in-sync all year round.
Tip: Put away old furniture or sell it online, so that you can make room for better things!
This is where good planning comes into play. All your furniture goes on the floor, so it is the first place you should look before you start decor.
Wood, granite, ceramic, stone or planks, carpeting creates the general atmosphere of a living space, that becomes more defined with furniture and decor.
True, a fully equipped kitchen can sometimes give life’s greatest satisfactions, but is there such a thing as an over-equipped kitchen.
Avoid the clutter and keep your everyday utensils and equipment ready to use at hand. However, keeping kitchen equipment and furniture that you use only once a year. Instead, store them away for when you need them.
Also checkout simple ideas for narrow kitchens here.
Too many bright colours could mean a volcano for the eyes, that may prove too overwhelming to handle for a living space.
Instead, use several bright tones that are kept in balance by plain neutral tones in the background. Experimenting with colours that are fresh tones is better when using neutral colours like white or pastels in the background.
Choosing fabric flooring is a tricky business. It’s important to choose a fabric that fits the season, and survives the changing fashion in decor.
A better substitute is a rug that is easy to store away, clean and adjust around the home based on the kind of furniture you have.
Texture looks great when it is incorporated into the wall of the decor however, you must remember that is the first thing that your guests see when they walk into the home.
To avoid Faux-pas caused by an overly textured wall, go for a wall with a smooth plastered finish and highlight with pottery at the floor level for more texture.
Yes, it’s true that recycling is an important aspect of conserving the environment. It’s also a great way to decorate your home, however you should know exactly how to recycle.
Sometimes you just can’t incorporate a piece of furniture that has outlived its time. In that case give it away.
Improvising is one part of creating spectacular results, however it must be done aesthetically and judiciously.
While using a large cushion as a table looks aesthetic, it may not always be useful, or vice versa. It’s always better to practice safe improvisation!
It is true that using family photos can lend a homely feel to a living space. However, using too many pictures can confuse the eye and lose its appeal.
Instead, pick a few photos for colour, charm and style and use them as wall hangings. Accentuate the space with more curios and other wall hangings to create harmony on the photo wall.