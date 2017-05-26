Your browser is out-of-date.

17 amazing ideas to decorate the front of your house

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Tropical style houses
The front of your house needs to be decorated appropriately in order to leave a significant impression on your guest. This is the first thing that people notice about a house and its owners which can be quite a lasting memory. Out of all the methods that you can use to make your exteriors look beautiful here is a list of top 17 that we have put together.

1. Designer iron grills

Casa JJ, Luiz Coelho Arquitetura Luiz Coelho Arquitetura Modern garden Beige
Luiz Coelho Arquitetura

Luiz Coelho Arquitetura
Luiz Coelho Arquitetura
Luiz Coelho Arquitetura

Handmade iron grills are the first option that you can use for decorating your exteriors. These grills can incorporate any design whether it is a pattern or an initial of your name.

2. Thatched roof

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

If you want to give your home a traditional look then using thatched roof is an excellent idea.

3. Outdoor garden

Alberto Alkmim, Lanza Arquitetos Lanza Arquitetos Modern houses
Lanza Arquitetos

Alberto Alkmim

Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos
Lanza Arquitetos

Most people like to incorporate a garden within their compound, but by adding an outdoor garden, you can turn your entrance into a beautiful landscape.

4. Cement grills

Residência Milne, PACKER arquitetura e engenharia PACKER arquitetura e engenharia Minimalist houses
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia

PACKER arquitetura e engenharia
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia
PACKER arquitetura e engenharia

If you want to little privacy but still want to make your exterior look elegant then choosing these cement grills is an ideal choice.

5. Brick wall

homify Tropical style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

For those of you who love rustic looking houses building a red brick wall can be the correct way to achieve your very own rustic look.

6. Exterior stone wall

Casa O44, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

Creating a similar looking exterior can be an excellent way to incorporate two entrance doors without making the place look cramped.


7. Parallel garden

Casa Vila Alpina, Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA. Modern houses
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.
Márcia Carvalhaes Arquitetura LTDA.

By building a stone walkway in between your garden, you can create a parallel layout without much hassle.

8. Artificial flower bed

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style houses
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

It is not always important that flower beds should have sand. Rather they can also have pebbles which make the place look grand.

9. Large windows

114, URBN URBN Minimalist houses
URBN

URBN
URBN
URBN

By incorporating large windows in your house, you can make the exterior look beautiful without having to build any new facades.

10. Granite wall

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern houses
ze|arquitectura

ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura
ze|arquitectura

If you want a more durable exterior then using granite to build a wall like seen in the picture is also a good choice.

11. Small trees

CASA ARBOLEDAS, CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV) Single family home
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)
CESAR MONCADA SALAZAR (L2M ARQUITECTOS S DE RL DE CV)

Buy neatly placing small trees in same gaps you can achieve a natural looking exterior that is also easy to maintain.

12. Gray cement bricks

homify Walls & flooringWall tattoos Reinforced concrete Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do not want to incorporate bright colours to your exterior then opting for gray cement bricks is another alternative that you can use.

13. Slanting roof

homify Walls & flooringWall tattoos Reinforced concrete Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

To give your house a barn style look you can design slanting roof like they do in the suburbs.

14. Earthy colours

homify Walls & flooringWall tattoos Reinforced concrete Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

Using earthy tones of colour to paint the exterior of your house is another great way of making the place look beautiful.

15. Outdoor planters

Remodelación Casa-Habitación 850m2, GHT EcoArquitectos GHT EcoArquitectos Modern houses
GHT EcoArquitectos

GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos
GHT EcoArquitectos

Outdoor planters are one of the best ways of adding a natural element to the exterior of your house without disturbing the entire layout.

16. Car park

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Having an open garage that uses a tiled floor can also be one of the best ways to decorate your entrance.

17. Wooden doors

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui Cenquizqui Mediterranean style houses
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

By changing your main doors to wooden ones, you will not only gets durability but will also be able to make it look natural.

Check out more ideabooks for similar designs. 

A 550sqft beautiful living room designed for rupees 14 lakhs in Mumbai
Which one of these tips inspired you the most?


