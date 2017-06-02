A luxurious Mumbai apartment with 4 bedrooms

Despite a modest area of 1450sqft, this apartment in Mumbai is perfect for all the modern needs of a family of four. The architects at Aum Architects made intelligent use of Rs. 1.5 crores to bring in stylish furniture, trendy lights and fashionable designs to make this residence luxurious and comfortable. Sober hues like cream, whites and greys along with dark wooden elements dominate the interiors for a balanced look. Read on to know more.
Spacious and stylishly-furnished, this living area can accommodate many guests comfortably. The deep red seats of the wooden chairs, the dark lounge near the window, and the artwork on the left lend colour to this space.
A bright yellow feature wall spices up the dining area in a cheerful manner, while the sleek and modern furniture allow cosy seating. Fashionable pendant lights, a beautiful Buddha statue on a classy console table, and the gorgeous prayer nook on the right complete the inviting look here.
A roomy layout, bright lights and neat cabinets make this kitchen very convenient as well as attractive. Wooden surfaces add warmth to this space, while the appliances are extremely modern.
Cosy and trendy seating makes the media room perfect for relaxing, watching TV, reading or simply daydreaming. Wooden elements lend elegance and warmth, while the motorcycle poster boasts of the passion of the owners.
From here, you get to admire the unusual shapes of the shelves below the TV. Note how the wall cladding above the shelves reflects the same shapes.
Soft tones and random touches of dark wood ensure that this bedroom looks soothing and relaxing. Furniture pieces are neat and the lightly patterned bedding lends visual interest.
The inbuilt wardrobe on the other side of the bed features gleaming doors, which add a hint of glamour to the bedroom.
Soothing beige shades, a large mirror, glass doors leading to the shower area and modern fixtures make this bathroom comfy, bright and aesthetic. The lighting is also mellow and easy on the eye.
The sink unit is very contemporary with inbuilt shelves as well as drawers.
Take another tour - A super stylish home in Hauz Khas, New Delhi