A luxurious Mumbai apartment with 4 bedrooms

Justwords Justwords
homify Minimalist dining room Marble Yellow
Despite a modest area of 1450sqft, this apartment in Mumbai is perfect for all the modern needs of a family of four. The architects at Aum Architects made intelligent use of Rs. 1.5 crores to bring in stylish furniture, trendy lights and fashionable designs to make this residence luxurious and comfortable. Sober hues like cream, whites and greys along with dark wooden elements dominate the interiors for a balanced look. Read on to know more.

Graceful living space

homify Minimalist living room Marble Beige
Spacious and stylishly-furnished, this living area can accommodate many guests comfortably. The deep red seats of the wooden chairs, the dark lounge near the window, and the artwork on the left lend colour to this space.

Elegant dining

homify Minimalist dining room Marble Yellow
A bright yellow feature wall spices up the dining area in a cheerful manner, while the sleek and modern furniture allow cosy seating. Fashionable pendant lights, a beautiful Buddha statue on a classy console table, and the gorgeous prayer nook on the right complete the inviting look here.

Swanky kitchen

homify Minimalist kitchen MDF Beige
A roomy layout, bright lights and neat cabinets make this kitchen very convenient as well as attractive. Wooden surfaces add warmth to this space, while the appliances are extremely modern.

A media room that wows!

homify Minimalist media room Wood Wood effect
Cosy and trendy seating makes the media room perfect for relaxing, watching TV, reading or simply daydreaming. Wooden elements lend elegance and warmth, while the motorcycle poster boasts of the passion of the owners.

homify Minimalist media room MDF Wood effect
From here, you get to admire the unusual shapes of the shelves below the TV. Note how the wall cladding above the shelves reflects the same shapes.

Soothing bedroom

homify Minimalist bedroom MDF Grey
Soft tones and random touches of dark wood ensure that this bedroom looks soothing and relaxing. Furniture pieces are neat and the lightly patterned bedding lends visual interest.


homify Minimalist bedroom Glass Multicolored
The inbuilt wardrobe on the other side of the bed features gleaming doors, which add a hint of glamour to the bedroom.

Sophisticated bathroom

homify Minimalist bathroom Marble Beige
Soothing beige shades, a large mirror, glass doors leading to the shower area and modern fixtures make this bathroom comfy, bright and aesthetic. The lighting is also mellow and easy on the eye.

homify Minimalist bathroom Marble Beige
The sink unit is very contemporary with inbuilt shelves as well as drawers.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


